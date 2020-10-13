• U.S. small-business optimism rose by more than forecast in September and moved in line with pre-pandemic levels as the outlook for the sales and the economy improved
• If the huge monetary stimulus launched in many of the world’s largest economies becomes more permanent, they could face significantly higher rates of inflation once they heal from the wounds of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Bloomberg Economics’ David Powell
• China is cementing its status as the world’s dominant trading nation, confounding warnings that a once in a century pandemic combined with simmering tensions with the U.S. would derail that status
• Negotiators for the International Monetary Fund plan on returning to Argentina next month to kickstart talks on a new funding program after a record $56 billion package failed to lift South America’s second-largest economy out of recession
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.