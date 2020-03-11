The stock rout deepened, with the MSCI’s broadest gauge for global equities set to enter a bear market, after Trump failed to offer a detailed rescue plan in an error-laden speech. China said the peak of the current outbreak in the country is “generally over,” as new cases drop dramatically.

Key Developments:

• Confirmed cases at 125,326 globally; 4,625 dead

• Trump clampdown is a hammer blow for airlines

• Italy closes down shops, restaurants as death toll rises

• NBA suspends season, Tom Hanks tests positive

• What It Means Now That the Coronavirus Is a Pandemic: QuickTake

Bank of Japan Is Said Likely to Strengthen Stimulus (5:47 p.m. HK)

The Bank of Japan will likely expand its stimulus measures at its meeting next week as it seeks to limit the blow from the coronavirus outbreak and reassure volatile markets, according to people familiar with the matter.

The central bank is likely to show a more aggressive stance on buying assets such as exchange-traded funds, the people said. Whether the BOJ will raise its 6 trillion yen ETF-purchasing target remains unclear and could depend on the severity of market conditions at the time of the meeting, they added.

WHO Envoy Warns U.S. Could Have Serious Problems (5:34 p.m. HK)

WHO’s special envoy on Covid-19 David Nabarro warned there could be some “very serious problems” in the U.S. and that the country should pay careful attention to what’s happening domestically, to ensure the outbreak is understood.

“I’m very pleased to see the U.S. administration is really taking the outbreak seriously,” Nabarro said, but added it wasn’t clear to him why certain countries had been selected for the travel ban. “As far as I’m concerned what really matters is that the U.S. administration is taking this far more seriously than they have been.”

Dubai, Abu Dhabi Ask Government Employees to Work Remotely (5:32 p.m. HK)

Dubai asked government employees to work remotely to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Abu Dhabi also activated a similar system for some of its employees. The United Arab Emirates, which includes Dubai and Abu Dhabi, already closed schools and nurseries. The country has 74 confirmed cases of the virus.

Lagarde Set for All-Out ECB Action on Virus (5:20 p.m. HK)

Christine Lagarde will bid to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from sparking a repeat of the 2008 financial turmoil when the European Central Bank finally unveils its monetary response to protect the region’s economy later on Thursday.

The president effectively -- and exceptionally -- pre-committed action this week when she told European leaders that the region risks an economic shock that echoes the crisis of the last decade unless they act urgently. She said the central bank would do its part.

U.K. Minister Says No Evidence Travel Bans Work (5:15 p.m. HK)

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said there’s no evidence that travel bans and closing borders will stop the spread of coronavirus. “With regards to flight bans we’re always guided by the science and the advice we’re getting is that there is no evidence that closing borders or travel bans are going to have a material effect on the number of infections,” Sunak said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the U.K. government’s emergency committee Thursday afternoon, and his office said he’s likely to announce that the virus response is moving to the “Delay” phase.

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines also said governments should roll back or refrain from using travel restrictions as the coronavirus is mainly being spread through local transmission rather than imported cases.

China Medical Expert Warns Outbreak Could Extend Past June (5:14 p.m. HK)

Chinese government medical adviser Zhong Nanshan said the global outbreak could continue beyond his initial estimate of June if some countries don’t adopt strong control measures. Speaking at a briefing, Zhong urged other affected nations to adopt national-level controls.

A spokesperson for China’s National Health Commission earlier said the peak of the current outbreak in the country is “generally over.” Speaking at a briefing in Beijing, spokesperson Mi Feng said that China would stick with its prevention and control efforts.

China reported just 15 new cases of infection and 11 additional deaths for Mar. 11, a dramatic fall from the thousands of new cases it was seeing daily last month. In total, China now has 80,793 cases of infection and 3,169 deaths. There have been 62,793 discharged patients.

The Shanghai stock benchmark is the only global gauge of note to post gains in the past month, while China is among the few of the world’s 20 largest bourses that’s yet to succumb to a bear market. Against the S&P 500 Index, the Chinese index is nearing its highest level in almost two years.

Scandinavia in Lockdown as Cases Soar (5:12 p.m. HK)

Scandinavian governments are imposing emergency measures as the number of people to have contracted the virus in the region tops 1,500. Denmark is telling all citizens to do what they can to isolate themselves to prevent the virus from bringing down the country’s health-care system.

Hungary Wants Big Churches to Hold Mass More Often (4:59 p.m. HK)

Hungary’s deputy prime minister is calling on large churches to hold more frequent services during the coronavirus pandemic as a way of reducing the chances of overcrowding at smaller places of worship. The country declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, barring indoor events with more than 100 participants and shutting university campuses. The eastern European nation has so far registered 13 cases of coronavirus and has 69 people in quarantine.

Iran Asks IMF for $5 Billion to Assist With Coronavirus Efforts (4:51 p.m. HK)

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the International Monetary Fund should adhere to its mandate, according to a statement from the nation’s central bank.

Iran earlier said the virus had probably passed its peak in two of its worst-hit provinces, Qom -- where the country’s outbreak started -- and Gilan in the northern Caspian Sea region. In a statement on state TV, Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki also said the number of test labs across the country will double by the end of the week to 50.

With 9,000 cases, Iran is the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

Tom Hanks, NBA Finally Wake America Up to Virus (4:30 p.m. HK)

In a few dizzying hours, America went from mostly being able to ignore the new coronavirus to finding it inescapable. On Wednesday evening, Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks revealed he had the virus. Around the same time, the National Basketball Association suspended the season after one of its own got a preliminary positive diagnosis. Together, the announcements brought the now global epidemic to the heart of America, targeting two of its biggest havens in times of crisis: entertainment and sports.

India’s $6.7 Billion Cricket League in Doubt (4:15 p.m. HK)

India’s suspension of most visas until April 15 will mean overseas players won’t be able to play any of the 60 matches for the $6.7 billion cricket league, according to a Press Trust India report, casting doubts on the event that was scheduled to start from March 29. India, with 60 cases so far and no deaths, has seen a spike in infection over the past few days.

European Airline and Travel Stocks Plunge (4:05 p.m. HK)

European airline and travel stocks plunged to the lowest since August 2013 after Trump restricted travel to the U.S. from Europe for a month. The Stoxx 600 Travel & Leisure Index fell as much as 9.2%.

Long-haul carriers Lufthansa and Air France-KLM both fell more than 9%, while Airport owners and operators including Fraport, Aeroports de Paris also tumbled. The world’s largest duty-free store operator, Dufry, which forecast a drop in sales, slid 20%.

Restrictions on Europeans will hit some of the most popular routes to America. France, Germany and the Netherlands are home to three of the top 10 gateways to the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The U.S. is the world’s largest air travel market, though China is catching up fast.

CDC Raises Travel Warning for Europe (1:27 p.m. HK)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its travel warning for Europe, advising Americans to avoid nonessential travel to specified countries in the region. “Travelers returning from the specified countries in Europe must stay home for 14 days after returning from travel, monitor their health, and practice social distancing,” the CDC said in a statement on its website.

The U.S. State Department earlier raised its travel advisory to Level 3, one step below the most severe category, as it cautioned American citizens against traveling abroad. The department warned that many parts of the world dealing with outbreaks of the virus “are taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions.”

Emergency Virus Measure Introduced by House Democrats (12:18 p.m. HK)

House Democrats introduced their multibillion-dollar response to the economic dislocations caused by the coronavirus outbreak, legislation that would provide emergency paid sick leave, enhanced unemployment benefits and free coronavirus testing.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to have the chamber vote on the bill Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump announced his own plan to try to contain the virus and deal with the economic impact.

Final Death Toll at 29 in China Hotel Collapse (11:53 a.m. HK)

A total of 29 people were killed after a hotel in southeastern Fujian province that was used to quarantine people affected by the coronavirus collapsed on March 7, China News Service reported.

New York Postpones St. Patrick’s Day Parade (11:16 a.m. HK)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said organizers have agreed to postpone this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to a statement from his press office. No new date was given for the parade, which draws about 250,000 marchers and 1 million to 2 million spectators to Manhattan.

Trump Cancels Campaign Events (11:11 a.m. HK)

U.S. President Donald Trump canceled campaign events in Colorado and Nevada “out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in an emailed statement. The campaign’s Tim Murtaugh said in a Twitter post that Trump’s March 19 event in Milwaukee is also postponed and will be rescheduled

Twitter Makes Working From Home Mandatory (11:09 a.m. HK)

Twitter Inc. escalated its coronavirus response by mandating that all employees must work from home, having previously only recommended the practice. The San Francisco-based company has more than 35 offices around the world, with its Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea locations already put on mandatory remote work due in part to government restrictions.

Pentagon Sets Travel Restrictions for Defense Staff (10:12 a.m. HK)

The U.S. Defense Department announced new travel restrictions for military personnel, civilians who work for the department and family members because of the coronavirus. The restrictions, effective Friday, would “stop movement for the next 60 days” to and from “Level 3 designated locations,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a memorandum. Countries that have been designated Level 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include China, Italy, South Korea and Iran.

South Korea Adds 114 New Cases (9:45 a.m. HK)

South Korea’s health ministry reported 114 new coronavirus cases as of March 12, raising the total tally to 7,869 according to a statement. The total death toll rose to 66 from 60. Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said earlier that a total of 99 coronavirus patients are related to a call center in Guro District, according to JTBC. Seventy of those cases are from Seoul.

Trump Says He’s Suspending All Travel From Europe (9:15 a.m. HK)

President Donald Trump said he will suspend all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days, the most far-reaching measure yet in the administration’s efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The restrictions, which will not apply to the U.K., will go into effect Friday at midnight, he said in an Oval Office address.

The president asked Congress to take action to deliver paid sick leave to hourly workers who risk their livelihoods if they stay home. He also recommended that nursing homes curtail non-medically necessary visits.

Trump said he is deferring tax payments for certain individuals and businesses affected by the virus. He said the deferments would provide $200 billion in additional liquidity. He added that he is instructing the Small Business Administration to provide emergency capital to affected firms.

Duterte to Test for Virus as Cabinet Exposed to Patient (8:26 a.m. HK)

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will test for the new coronavirus after his finance and transportation secretaries announced they were exposed to an infected person and will go on self quarantine.

Australia Unveils A$17.6 Billion in Stimulus (8:12 a.m. HK)

Australia unveiled a A$17.6 billion ($11.4 billion) fiscal stimulus plan to buttress the economy from the coronavirus outbreak that threatens to tip the nation into its first recession since 1991.

