Estimated at roughly $500 billion to $700 billion, the bill was intended to target the most pressing areas for help -- revived supplemental unemployment insurance benefits and extended aid for small business, in particular. It was a fraction of the $2.2 trillion backed by Democrats and even below Republicans’ previous $1 trillion.

Democratic leaders and the White House broke off negotiations on a compromise more than a month ago, and with nothing further scheduled, chances are rising that there will be no further aid before the November election. A number of GOP senators offered pessimistic comments after the Thursday vote about the likelihood of a revival in talks before the election.

“You never know around here sometimes things look bleak and they revive, and so forth, but we thought the scaled-down version was a good bill,” said Senate Appropriations Chair Richard Shelby. Asked whether a pre-election stimulus is dead, he said, “It looks that way.”

Unemployment Pain

Senate Finance Chair Chuck Grassley, a Republican, said that while it was “sad” that no deal is likely to get done, the impact will be “a lot less” than a couple weeks ago amid signs of an improving economy.

Trump administration officials have said that while some areas do need targeted help, a robust recovery is nevertheless in place. Democrats have by contrast highlighted the millions of unemployed who are now going without Covid-19 relief.

Small Business Committee Chairman Marco Rubio, a Republican, warned that unemployment at smaller companies will climb. Weekly figures on unemployment claims showed the labor market remains deeply damaged by the Covid-19 crisis. Initial jobless claims in regular state programs were unchanged at 884,000 in the week ended Sept. 5, well above the 850,000 economists had expected.

McConnell, asked what happens, said, “Well, hopefully Democrats will come back to the table.”

Schumer’s Hope

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “If past is prologue, there’s actually a significant chance that the public heat on many Republican senators as they go back home will have them come to their senses, and they’ll start negotiating with us in a serious way.”

The Senate vote underscored that the divided chamber is not able to work out a bipartisan compromise on its own. The main avenue for a deal continues to be between the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House. Pelosi said Thursday that such talks are not yet dead, but offered no roadmap for how the stalemate could be broken.

One Republican senator, Rand Paul of Kentucky, joined Democrats to oppose bringing up the bill; no Democrats backed it. Senator Kamala Harris of California, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, wasn’t present to vote.

The pared-back proposal, released Tuesday, provides a $300-per-week unemployment benefit enhancement, $105 billion for schools, a $10 billion grant to the U.S. Postal Service, $258 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, $47 billion for vaccines and testing needs, and liability protections for employers.

Job Cuts

Absent from the bill: additional help for airlines, which face a wave of job cuts when support runs out from the $2.2 trillion Cares Act, the last big stimulus package. Underscoring the economy’s continued strains, Amtrak Chief Executive Officer Bill Flynn warned Wednesday about the impact of expiring Cares aid. The passenger rail network needs $2.84 billion in additional funding by Oct. 1 to avoid dismissals and service cuts, Flynn said.

The Congressional Budget Office hasn’t yet scored the cost of the Republican bill, which calls for drawing on unspent funds allocated to support Federal Reserve facilities.

Besides its smaller size, Democrats slammed the Republican bill for “poison pill” provisions that include lawsuit protections for businesses that reopen and a tax break for paying for private-school costs.

The White House and congressional Democrats have been more than $1 trillion apart on the stimulus since negotiations broke off Aug. 7. Democrats lowered their demand from $3.4 trillion that passed the House in May to $2.2 trillion, but haven’t budged beyond that.

(Adds lawmaker comments throughout.)

