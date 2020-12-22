• Small business owners facing a treacherous winter and tighter lockdowns plan to jump at the chance to take out a second federal relief loan -- but still worry it may not be enough
• In the waning days of the Trump administration, several agencies are pushing back on the notion that corporations should prioritize anything other than profits
• The top politician in Canada’s largest province lashed out at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for letting international travelers through the country’s airports without testing them for the coronavirus
• Container shipping, the backbone of the global trading system, is showing signs of fatigue as the pandemic descends into its darkest days
