US Hedge Fund Davidson Kempner Buys $1.1 Billion UAE Bad Debt

The portfolio consists of 44 corporate loans to United Arab Emirates-based small- and medium-size enterprises, according to a statement. Davidson Kempner didn’t disclose the price at which it bought the non-performing debt.

The deal could help Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the third-largest lender in the UAE, move on from several corporate collapses such as that of hospital group NMC Health Plc, payments firm Finablr Plc and construction company Arabtec Holding. Since lending to these firms, the bank has been tied up in restructuring talks and has been forced to write down the value of many of the loans.