US Hedge Fund Davidson Kempner Buys $1.1 Billion UAE Bad Debt

US hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management bought $1.1 billion in bad debt from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC as the lender cleans up a balance sheet battered by a series of corporate defaults.
The deal could help Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the third-largest lender in the UAE, move on from several corporate collapses such as that of hospital group NMC Health Plc, payments firm Finablr Plc and construction company Arabtec Holding. Since lending to these firms, the bank has been tied up in restructuring talks and has been forced to write down the value of many of the loans.
Davidson Kempner hired Seapoint Capital Ltd. as the special servicer and Reviva Capital as loan servicer.
