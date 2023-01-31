The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
US Hedge Fund Davidson Kempner Buys $1.1 Billion UAE Bad Debt

January 31, 2023 at 3:34 a.m. EST
An ADCB logo sits on display outside an Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC bank branch in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Abu Dhabi is engineering a second bank merger in its latest attempt to stay competitive in the era of lower oil prices. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

US hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management bought $1.1 billion in bad debt from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC as the lender cleans up a balance sheet battered by a series of corporate defaults.

The portfolio consists of 44 corporate loans to United Arab Emirates-based small- and medium-size enterprises, according to a statement. Davidson Kempner didn’t disclose the price at which it bought the non-performing debt.

The deal could help Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the third-largest lender in the UAE, move on from several corporate collapses such as that of hospital group NMC Health Plc, payments firm Finablr Plc and construction company Arabtec Holding. Since lending to these firms, the bank has been tied up in restructuring talks and has been forced to write down the value of many of the loans.

Davidson Kempner hired Seapoint Capital Ltd. as the special servicer and Reviva Capital as loan servicer.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

