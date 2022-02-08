• The partial lifting of U.S. metals tariffs slapped on Japan under the Trump administration is the latest bid by President Joe Biden’s government to mend ties with a major ally and counterbalance an increasingly powerful China
• The U.S. December trade balance is published at 8:30 a.m.
• Sentiment among U.S. small businesses fell in January as owners remained wary of high inflation, worker shortages and future economic conditions
• Here’s Bloomberg Economics’ latest U.S. GDP tracker
• Protests against vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions have temporarily closed the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest land connection for trade between the U.S. and Canada.
• Bankers, corporate lawyers and asset managers in the U.K. appear to be repopulating London’s City and Canary Wharf financial districts almost twice as fast as Wall Street
• Finally, for the vast majority of desk-based staff, the Monday to Friday commute has disappeared forever
