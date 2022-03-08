• U.S. businesses in China are hesitant about increasing investment due to rising regulatory uncertainties, pessimism over market access and economic growth concerns, according to a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce
• The chances of enacting President Joe Biden’s stalled Build Back Better Act have increased as a result of the war in Ukraine, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists
• Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said the Federal Reserve should still commence a series of rate hikes despite the geopolitical and economic risks sparked by the war in Ukraine
• Canada and other commodity powerhouses can help replace key exports as Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine isolate Russia’s economy and reduce global supplies of everything from gas to lumber, according to National Bank of Canada economists
• Chilean consumer prices rose less than forecast in February for the first time since June, providing the central bank with some respite as policy makers prepare another interest rate hike later this month
• Finally, here’s Bloomberg Economics thinks oil at $120 means for the U.S. outlook and the Fed
