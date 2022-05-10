U.S. Inflation, Small-Business Sentiment, Fed Path: Eco Day

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
• Meanwhile, the Fed has warned of a risk of tightening liquidity across key financial markets amid the war in Ukraine and monetary policy
• A gauge of U.S. small-business sentiment held steady last month at the lowest level since April 2020, with firms remaining concerned about inflation and the economy’s prospects
• U.S. retail gasoline and diesel prices rallied to a record just ahead of the nation’s summer driving season, a challenge for Biden and the Fed
• Bloomberg Economics’ Anna Wong investigates whether the lockdowns in China will knock the Fed off its 50 basis-point path
• Finally, growth in Cancún and Tulum highlights Mexico’s jump to the top of the global destination charts. Some question whether it can -- or should -- stay there
