U.S. Inflation, Small-Business Sentiment, Fed Path: Eco Day

No other number matters nearly as much to the markets as inflation these days -- and traders are braced for fresh U.S. data tomorrow and President Joe Biden's assessment later today

• Meanwhile, the Fed has warned of a risk of tightening liquidity across key financial markets amid the war in Ukraine and monetary policy

• A gauge of U.S. small-business sentiment held steady last month at the lowest level since April 2020, with firms remaining concerned about inflation and the economy’s prospects

• U.S. retail gasoline and diesel prices rallied to a record just ahead of the nation’s summer driving season, a challenge for Biden and the Fed

• Bloomberg Economics’ Anna Wong investigates whether the lockdowns in China will knock the Fed off its 50 basis-point path

• Finally, growth in Cancún and Tulum highlights Mexico’s jump to the top of the global destination charts. Some question whether it can -- or should -- stay there

