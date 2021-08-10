A drop in the purchasing power of wages is one thing that could cool off U.S. consumer demand. Rising housing costs is another.Rents in newly signed leases soared 14.6% in June from a year earlier, the most on record, according to real-estate consultant RealPage Inc. It takes time for the latest price shifts captured by industry analysts to feed into official inflation measures -– but the effect could be substantial, because shelter makes up about one-third of the consumer-price index.There are a few indications that consumers are starting to feel some kind of inflation squeeze. In the University of Michigan’s July survey, the share of respondents who said that high prices made it a bad time to buy household durables was the biggest since 1980.But most data point in the other direction. The Conference Board found that the number of Americans who plan to buy cars, homes and other big-ticket items over the next six months increased in July –- even though those things have been getting more expensive.