• Regular U.S. state jobless claims will become less of a leading indicator for the labor-market recovery over the coming months, according to research by Bloomberg Economics
• The U.S. Federal Reserve is changing the way it conducts monetary policy, but the approach won’t do much to help the economy right now, former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Bill Dudley writes in a Bloomberg Opinion piece
• From antitrust to trade, a new U.S. administration would likely chart more than a few new courses. Here’s a look at 14 policy scenarios
• China’s potential growth rate could fall to about 3.5% in 2030 if it decouples with the U.S., according to Bloomberg Economics
• The initial quick recovery in Canada’s labor market is set to fade, with many of those initially displaced by the pandemic already back at work and the economy as open as it can be for now
• President Donald Trump plans to nominate a top aide to lead the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, seeking to make him the first U.S. secretary general of the global policy and advisory group
• Brazil’s newest and largest bank note has quickly created a stir online amid concern it could spur corruption and be difficult for ordinary citizens to use
• The euro area’s recovery ran out of steam midway through the third quarter, with gauges of activity pointing to contractions in Italy and Spain
