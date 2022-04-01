• Consumers are saving their higher wages amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty and rising inflation

• U.K. business confidence collapsed to a 17-month low since the war in Ukraine, and many firms are putting investment plans on hold

• Millions in the U.K. could fall into poverty as household energy prices hit a record and a payroll tax increase comes into force

• An emergency increase to welfare payments during the pandemic helped reduce Britain’s income gap

• Bloomberg Economics estimates the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine will cost eurozone consumers about 230 billion euros this year

• Russia aims to keep supplying gas to Europe even as it demands payment in rubles, President Vladimir Putin said

• Asia’s manufacturing resurgence softened as factories saw worsening supply shortages and soaring costs

• Australia named Michele Bullock as the Reserve Bank’s first female deputy governor

