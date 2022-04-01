• Consumers are saving their higher wages amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty and rising inflation
• U.K. business confidence collapsed to a 17-month low since the war in Ukraine, and many firms are putting investment plans on hold
• Millions in the U.K. could fall into poverty as household energy prices hit a record and a payroll tax increase comes into force
• An emergency increase to welfare payments during the pandemic helped reduce Britain’s income gap
• Bloomberg Economics estimates the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine will cost eurozone consumers about 230 billion euros this year
• Russia aims to keep supplying gas to Europe even as it demands payment in rubles, President Vladimir Putin said
• Asia’s manufacturing resurgence softened as factories saw worsening supply shortages and soaring costs
• Australia named Michele Bullock as the Reserve Bank’s first female deputy governor
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.