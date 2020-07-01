China recorded just one new case in Beijing as the nation appears to have brought the latest flareup under control, while Japan found more than 100 new cases in Tokyo, exceeding that number for the first time since May 2 when the city was still in the midst of its state of emergency, NHK reported.

France Says Virus Contained on Mainland (2:17 p.m. HK)

All indicators are showing the coronavirus is under control in mainland France after the some 200 clusters identified since lockdown measures were loosened were contained, French Health Minister Olivier Veransaid in an interview on RTL radio.

The government is putting in place new restrictions in French Guiana, where cases have increased and is increasing nationwide testing this week to around 300,000. Any reopening of night clubs would be problematic, Veran said.

California Principals Quarantined After Exposure (1:26 p.m. HK)

More than 40 school principals in the South Bay are in quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19 during an in-person meeting held by the Santa Clara Unified School District, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

German Infection Rate Stays Below Benchmark (1:24 p.m. HK)

Germany’s coronavirus infection rate remained below the key threshold of 1.0, and the number of new cases stayed much lower than the levels at the height of the outbreak.

The reproduction factor -- or R value -- edged higher to 0.86 on Wednesday from 0.83 the previous day, according to the latest estimate by the country’s health body, the Robert Koch Institute. The value remains far below its level last week, when local outbreaks and increased testing lifted the number as high as 2.88.

There were 475 new cases in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, up from 376 the previous day and bringing the total to 195,893, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That compares with almost 7,000 at the peak of the pandemic in late March.

Thailand Reports 6 More Cases, Total 3,179 (12:38 p.m. HK)

Thailand confirms six new coronavirus cases Thursday, all found in state quarantine after returning from Indonesia, South Africa and Sudan, according to Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the Covid-19 center.

Australians Drain Their Pension Accounts (12:17 p.m. HK)

About 480,000 mostly younger Australian workers have drained their retirement savings accounts after the government allowed early access to alleviate financial hardship during the coronavirus outbreak, according to an industry group.

An estimated 395,000 people aged under 35 have eroded their retirement accounts, Industry Super Australia said on Thursday. The move could leave more people reliant on the government pension later in life, ISA says.

Manhattan Home Sales Fall Most on Record (12:04 p.m. HK)

Manhattan home sales plunged the most on record in the second quarter as New York was shut down to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Purchases of co-ops and condos in the borough tumbled 54% from a year earlier to 1,357, according to a report Thursday by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc.and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate. It was the biggest annual decline since the firms started keeping the data in 1990.

Japan Finds More Than 100 Cases in Tokyo (11:44 a.m. HK)

Tokyo found more than 100 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, exceeding that number for the first time since May 2, NHK reported, citing unidentified people.

Thai Glove Maker Surges after $480 Million IPO (11:41 a.m. HK)

Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Pcl, the nation’s largest glove maker, gained as much as 77% in the Thai stock exchange’s first listing since the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The medical-standard glove maker is expected to see a five-fold increase in profit this year as novel coronavirus boosts demand for its products, Jaroonpan Wattanawong, an analyst at Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl, wrote in note Wednesday.

U.S. Cases Top 50,000 for First Time Ever (11:05 a.m. HK)

U.S. daily cases rose above 50,000 for the first time ever on the first day of July, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

New cases rose by 51,374 on Wednesday. They rose 1.95% from Tuesday, the fastest rate since mid-May.

Taiwan Mulls Easing Border Controls Gradually (11:01 a.m. HK)

The government will gradually lift border controls without compromising virus containment efforts, depending on Covid-19 situation globally and domestically, Mainland Affairs Council says on its website. Decision will be announced in a timely manner.

Washington Frats Record Widespread Infections (10:57 a.m. HK)

At least 80 students living in a dozen fraternity houses at the University of Washington campus tested positive, with hundreds of results pending, the Seattle Times reported.

Three fraternity residents had symptoms of COVID-19, and public health officials noticed a spike in cases from the area among people ages 18 to 20, said university spokeswoman Michelle Ma, according to the newspaper.

U.S. House Extends Small Business Loan Plan (10:08 a.m. HK)

The House gave congressional approval Wednesday to extending the popular Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses until Aug. 8, hours after the deadline for applications lapsed with more than $130 billion still available.

The Senate passed the extension Tuesday, shortly before the Small Business Administration was to stop accepting new loan applications at 11:59 p.m. Both chambers used expedited procedures to send the bill to President Donald Trump, who was expected to sign it, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Australia’s Victoria Records 77 Cases (9:28 a.m. HK)

Victoria on Thursday said it had 77 new infections in the previous 24 hours, while most other states and territories have recorded few, if any, community transmissions for weeks.

The new infections means that Victoria has 415 active cases that its aware of, which state Chief Heath Officer Brett Sutton said on Thursday “means there are other infections still to be found out there and they’re all at risk of transmitting to others.”

South Korea Confirms 54 Coronavirus Cases (9:16 a.m. HK)

South Korea found 54 more confirmed Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, raising the total tally to 12,904, according to data from Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Of the new cases 44 were locally infected, while 10 were imported. The death toll remained unchanged at 282.

China Reports 3 Coronavirus Cases, 2 Imported (8:54 a.m. HK)

China reported three new cases, including one in Beijing and two imported cases in Shanghai and Guangdong, according to a statement from China’s National Health Commission.

On Wednesday, the nation reported three local cases in Beijing, down from seven the day before. China has reported 83,537 confirmed coronavirus cases, and the total death toll now stands at 4,634.

Hotel Quarantine Lapses Probed in Australia (8:35 a.m. HK)

Australian police are probing alleged security lapses at Melbourne hotels used to quarantine overseas arrivals, including claims guards slept with guests.

Health authorities are investigating whether the breaches have contributed to a resurgence of coronavirus in the nation’s second-largest city.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday he supported a judicial review into “strong claims of inappropriate behavior” by guards employed by security companies contracted by Victoria’s state government.

Mexico Now Has Sixth Deadliest Outbreak (8:33 a.m. HK)

Mexico’s Covid-19 deaths rose by 741 to reach 28,510, leading the country to overtake Spain and have the world’s sixth deadliest outbreak, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday night.

Confirmed cases rose by 5,681 to 231,770. Deaths and cases in Mexico have increased steadily in recent weeks as Latin America has emerged as a hot spot for the pandemic. The country is also likely to soon overtake France, which has 29,864 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

JetBlue Guarantees No Furloughs in Pilot Accord (7:53 a.m. HK)

JetBlue Airways Corp. agreed not to furlough any pilots involuntarily until May 1 in exchange for unspecified contract concessions designed to help the carrier cut expenses.

The deal doesn’t include changes to pay rates or significant modifications in work rules, the JetBlue unit of the Air Line Pilots Association said Wednesday in a letter to members. The union said it couldn’t yet disclose short-term changes in portions of its contract from October through April, which will return to normal earlier “if demand for flying recovers.”

Top Copper Producer Scales Back as Workers Fall Ill (7:38 a.m. HK)

BHP Group announced plans to scale back one of its copper mines in Chile, while unions in the country push for safer conditions as more workers fall ill. In the first mining cutback since Covid-19 infections began to explode in Chile six weeks ago, BHP said its Cerro Colorado operation will “significantly” reduce activities and trim its workforce.

Cerro Colorado is small and has a short mine life, but the decision stokes concerns over whether the top copper-producing nation can maintain output at high levels as the virus spreads.

Brazil Delays Municipal Election By a Month (7:13 a.m. HK)

Brazil delayed this year’s municipal elections by a month as the country struggles to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil’s lower house of congress approved on Wednesday a constitutional amendment to postpone the first round of the election, initially scheduled to October, to November 15. Run-off votes will take place on November 29th. The proposal, which had already been approved by the Senate, is ready to be signed into law by the president of Congress.

Delivery staff at Brazil’s biggest mobile app providers staged a one-day nationwide walkout Wednesday to demand better working conditions and highlight the country’s increased dependence on the informal labor market. Demands by staffers for apps such as Uber Eats, Rappi, Loggi, and iFood include increased pay per delivery, benefits such as life insurance and coverage for on-the-job injuries, personal protective equipment during the pandemic, and meal vouchers.

Trump Says Masks ‘Good’ But Questions Mandates (6:46 a.m. HK)

President Donald Trump said he’d wear a mask if he were “in a tight situation with people” but that he’s not convinced they should be required even as coronavirus cases are spiking in parts of the U.S.

“I don’t know if you need mandatory,” Trump said Wednesday in a Fox Business Network interview. “I’m all for masks, I think masks are good.”

Trump has mocked his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, for wearing a mask and hasn’t publicly worn one, though he is facing calls to do so. His comments come a day after Surgeon General Jerome Adams said: “Please, please, please wear a face covering when you go out in public.”

Trump added that Americans should “do what makes you feel good” and follow guidelines, and alluded in both interviews to wearing a face covering during a tour of a ventilator plant in Michigan. In that visit, he opted not to wear the covering in front of the media but was photographed masked during a private part of the tour.

McDonald’s Halts Resuming U.S. Dine-In (6:20 a.m. HK)

McDonald’s Corp. is pausing the resumption of all dine-in services in its U.S. restaurants as the coronavirus outbreak flares up in areas across the country.

The halt will last for 21 days, the fast-food chain said in an internal letter that was viewed by Bloomberg. Locations that have already reopened their dining rooms should consult guidance from local and state officials on whether to roll back services, according to the letter, which was signed by Joe Erlinger, McDonald’s U.S. president, and Mark Salebra, head of the National Franchisee Leadership Alliance.

Florida’s Miami-Dade to Require Masks (6 a.m. HK)

Miami-Dade County, Florida’s most populous, will start requiring masks in all public spaces.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he will sign an emergency order later Wednesday, according to an emailed statement. Masks were previously required in indoor public spaces and outdoors when effective social distancing was not possible.

Under the new rules, masks must be used outdoors “with few exceptions,” the statement said.

California Closes Indoor Dining in Hard-Hit Counties (3:41 p.m. NY)

California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the shutdown of indoor businesses including restaurants, bars, museums and movie theaters in 19 counties as the state grapples with a surge of infections from the coronavirus.

The areas affected include Los Angeles County, the hardest-hit part of the state, and in total account for about 70% of California’s population, Newsom said at a press briefing Wednesday.

Pennsylvania Mandates Masks (3:30 p.m. NY)

People in Pennsylvania must now wear masks when leaving home, Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

“This mask-wearing order is essential to stopping the recent increase in Covid-19 cases we have seen in Pennsylvania,” Wolf, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Pennsylvania has 84,751 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,649 deaths, according to its website.

WHO Laying Out New China Mission Scope (12:45 p.m. NY)

A small World Health Organization advance team is making preparations with Chinese colleagues to set up the scope of its mission to China to investigate the origins of the coronavirus, according to Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s emergencies program. The WHO plans to send an expert on animal health and an epidemiological expert with a background in field investigations of epidemics.

“We expect then in collaboration with our colleagues in China to define a larger international mission,” Ryan said.

Europe Says It Has Enough Covid Drug (12:30 p.m. NY)

Countries including Britain, Germany and Switzerland sought to allay concerns that they won’t have sufficient stocks of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir, one of two drugs shown to treat Covid-19, after the U.S forged a deal to snap up almost all the supplies for three months.

The U.K. worked with Gilead in May to secure remdesivir in advance and has enough of the medicine to treat every National Health Service patient who needs it, officials said in an email response to questions Wednesday. Switzerland has supplies of the drug set aside for seriously ill patients, according to a government spokesman.

NYC Delays Indoor Dining (10:30 a.m. NY)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city was postponing a planned return to indoor dining next week, citing a surge in infections in other states. He said outdoor dining would continue.

“It is not the time to forge ahead with indoor dining, but it is the time to double our efforts with outdoor dining,” de Blasio said, citing rising cases in Florida, California and Texas. “The news we’ve gotten around the country gets worse and worse all the time.”

The city -- which had initially planned a return to indoor dining on July 6 -- will now help restaurants expand operations outdoors on sidewalks and curbside parking spaces, he said.

De Blasio also announced that city’s beaches in the Rockaways, Coney Island, Staten Island and the Bronx would open Wednesday, and that 15 of the city’s largest public pools will be open over the next few weeks.

