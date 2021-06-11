U.K. infections continued to rise, posing a dilemma for Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of a crunch decision Monday on whether to proceed with the final stage of reopening the economy later this month. Italy will ban the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60, health minister Roberto Speranza said.
Key Developments:
• Global Tracker: Cases exceed 174.9 million; deaths pass 3.7 million
• Vaccine Tracker: More than 2.26 billion doses administered
Russia Raises Death Toll by 38% (12:54 p.m. NY)
Russia’s statistics agency raised the number of deaths directly attributed to Covid-19 last year by 38%, showing the pandemic’s toll has been worse than acknowledged.
There were 144,691 deaths last year attributed to the coronavirus, up from 104,826 previously reported, according to a Rosstat report released late Friday. The data did not contain deaths of people who had Covid-19 but were found to have died from other causes.
J&J Doses Released (12:40 p.m. NY)
Millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine are set to be cleared for use after a months-long delay due to problems at a manufacturer hired to make the shot, but millions more could end up being thrown away.
The Food and Drug Administration released 10 million doses of the vaccine that were produced by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. at its troubled manufacturing facility in Baltimore, according to people familiar with the matter.
At the same time, the FDA said it had determined several other batches aren’t suitable for use, while others are still under review. Emergent has said it has made more than 100 million doses worth of the vaccine’s bulk drug substance.
U.S. Presses China on New Origin Study (12:02 p.m. NY)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed his Chinese counterpart in a phone call Friday to allow a new expert-led study into the origins of Covid-19, but China’s top diplomat called theories that the virus leaked from a Wuhan lab an absurd story, according to readouts from both sides.
In the call with Politburo member Yang Jiechi, Blinken “stressed the importance of cooperation and transparency regarding the origin of the virus, including the need for WHO Phase 2 expert-led studies in China,” the State Department said in a statement. Yang said China supports cooperation but won’t tolerate what he said were attempts to smear China, according to state broadcaster China Central Television.
Italy Bans Astra for Under 60s (11:33 a.m. NY)
Italy will ban the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60, health minister Roberto Speranza said in a press conference on Friday. Italians under 60 who have received AstraZeneca vaccine as first shot, will get a different vaccine for the second dose.
“The pandemic situation has changed,” Franco Locatelli, president of the country’s Higher Health Council, said. “The benefits-potential-risks ratio has changed as well.” On Thursday an 18-year-old woman died in Genoa after suffering a blood clot following an AstraZeneca shot on May 25.
Swiss to Open Borders (10:52 a.m. NY)
Switzerland plans to reopen its borders for overseas visitors who have received a Covid-19 vaccine on June 28, joining other European countries easing entry rules imposed during the pandemic. With its vaccine drive accelerating and infections falling, the government said it wants to prepare for the upcoming vacation season.
Moscow Outbreak Not Peaked (10:40 a.m. NY)
Moscow’s rising number of infections will peak in June or July and the severity of cases is getting worse, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with Rossiya 1 television.
New cases in the Russian capital were at the highest in nearly five months on Friday. Sobyanin estimated about half of the city’s residents have immunity either from getting the vaccine or recovering from the virus, and said no new restrictions were planned to slow the spread.
Iceland Eases Curbs Further (10 a.m. NY)
Iceland further relaxed measures from June 15th, allowing gatherings as large as 300. Restaurants are allowed to be open until midnight. A general obligation to wear masks has already been abolished.
The country’s chief epidemiologist said the developments show that herd immunity has started to kick in, with 44% of the population fully vaccinated and 29% with a single dose.
Mauritius Open to Vaccinated Tourists (9:58 a.m. NY)
The Indian Ocean tourism-dependent economy will reopen borders in two phases -- the first on July 15 targeting inoculated visitors, Finance Minister Renganaden Padayachy told lawmakers on Friday.
In the first phase, tourists will have to remain in their resorts for 14 days, and will only be allowed to move after a negative PCR test. The second phase starts on Oct. 1 with free movement on the island, provided the visitor has a negative test on arrival.
EU Discards Some J&J Batches (9:52 a.m. NY)
The EU won’t release any of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine made at the same time a contamination with the AstraZeneca shot occurred in the U.S., the bloc’s drugmaker said in a statement Friday.
While EU authorities don’t believe any of the EU batches were affected by the incident that took place at the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Baltimore facility earlier this year, the step is a precaution, according to the European Medicines Agency. It emerged in March that there had been cross-contamination between the J&J vaccine substance with ingredients from the Astra shot.
The Bayview facility had been approved by the EU to manufacture the J&J drug substance, a person with knowledge of the situation said in April, and the company had already made three batches of vaccine intended for Europe. One batch was already being used in Europe in April, with a further two on hold for investigation.
Germany Eases Travel Warning (8:11 a.m. NY)
Germany will end its general travel warning for some countries listed as coronavirus risk areas from July 1, the Foreign Ministry said Friday. The decision affects countries with a seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 people of under 200.
Quick Vaccines a G-7 Focus (7:23 a.m. NY)
The specter of another, deadlier pandemic is pushing disease trackers to begin preparations now, even as Covid continues to rage in some regions. The U.K.’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance and health philanthropist Melinda French Gates are due to outline a roadmap to world leaders at the Group of Seven summit that starts Friday in Cornwall, England.
Researchers and governments want to smash vaccine development records set during this pandemic, harnessing technologies such as messenger RNA, and build a stronger system that can respond swiftly to stop the next outbreaks from exploding when they do occur. Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, envisions a future in which new vaccines against infectious disease could be created within 100 days, a challenge that Britain and the U.S. are embracing.
Botswana Leader Sees Divided World (5:57 p.m. HK)
President Mokgweetsi Masisi said he’s never seen the world as polarized as it is over the issue of access to Covid-19 vaccines. The actions of rich countries, who have bought more inoculations than they need while much of Africa struggles to secure the doses, should be “condemned in the strongest of terms.”
Germany Can Use CureVac Once Approved (5:33 p.m. HK)
Germany can use CureVac’s vaccine in its inoculation campaign once the shot gets approval from the European Medicines Agency, the country’s Health Ministry spokesman says by email.
Olympics Mulls Fines for Rule Breakers (5:28 a.m. HK)
Tokyo Olympics organizers are considering fines for athletes or other attendees who break rules designed to prevent the spread of the virus, NHK reports, citing unidentified people linked to the Games.
The rules will be laid out in updated versions of the “Playbook” to be released by the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee next week.
Merkel Aide Rules Out New Hard Lockdown (5:15 p.m. HK)
Germany may encounter a fourth wave of the pandemic as a result of the delta variant that’s spreading across the U.K., but it won’t spur another hard lockdown of the kind the country experienced in the winter, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff told RTL/ntv in an interview.
While cases may climb again in the fall, a new wave may not arise if enough people get vaccinated, Helge Braun is cited as saying
China Approves Emergency Shots for Kids (4:55 p.m. HK)
China has approved two vaccines produced by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Sinopharm for emergency use in people aged three to 17. The two shots were given the green light after expanded clinical trials found they were safe and capable of stimulating a strong immune response among children and teens, Shao Yiming, a researcher with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a briefing Friday in Beijing.
Officials didn’t say when they would begin administering the shots.
Tokyo to Cancel Olympic Public Viewings: Jiji (8:18 a.m. HK)
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to cancel all Olympic public viewings in the capital, Jiji reported, citing several unidentified people. The city will consider utilizing the sites for vaccinations.
In a separate report citing unidentified people, Jiji said a group of experts advising the Japanese government on Covid-19 is planning to warn that infection risk will increase if the games are held with spectators. The advisers, including Shigeru Omi, the head of a government coronavirus panel, won’t offer their view whether the games should be canceled or not.
