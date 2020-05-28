Britain is set to unveil plans to pass some of the burden of supporting furloughed workers onto employers. The euro area inflation rate fell to the lowest level in four years, Italy’s economy shrank more than initially estimated and Renault said it plans to eliminate about 14,600 jobs.

Key Developments:

• Virus Tracker: Cases top 5.8 million; deaths over 360,000

• Every single worker has Covid at one U.S. farm on eve of harvest

• In boom-and-bust San Francisco, pandemic brings grim new reality

• Canada’s Covid hot zone is even deadlier than Chicago or L.A.

• Merkel seizes her chance to revolutionize the German economy

• Life returns to London’s finance hub -- doused in disinfectant

U.S. Consumer Spending Falls Most Ever (8:30 a.m. NY)

U.S. consumer spending plunged in April by the most on record after the pandemic halted purchases of all but the most essential goods and services.

Household outlays fell 13.6% from the prior month, the sharpest drop in Commerce Department records back to 1959. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 12.8% decline.

Austria to Lift Mask Requirement (8:20 a.m. NY)

Austria will lift the requirement to wear face masks in public places on June 15, keeping it only in public transportation, health-related sectors and for services that require close contact such as hairdressing, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

The country will also ease restrictions on restaurants including a limit of four guests allowed per table and an 11 p.m. curfew. Kurz warned that the coronavirus hasn’t been defeated yet and that social distancing and lockdown measures might still be required in response to local outbreaks.

Greece to Reopen Borders to Countries Including China (7:39 a.m. NY)

Greece will reopen its borders on June 15 to visitors from China and 28 other countries, as it becomes one of the first nations in Europe to attempt a revival of its key tourism sector. The list “is based on the epidemiological profile of the countries of origin,” the Athens-based Tourism Ministry said. It will gradually be expanded, adding more countries from July 1, according to an emailed statement.

Greece appeared to bring its coronavirus outbreak under control relatively quickly and has recorded 2,906 cases and 175 deaths out of a population of around 11 million people. The government now wants to reactivate the battered tourism sector, which accounts for about a fifth of gross domestic product. Greece’s economy is seen contracting in 2020 in a range from 5% to 10%.

Israel Signals Concern Over Rise in Cases (7:22 a.m. NY)

Israel’s Health Ministry warned the public that it should abide by social distancing practices after a “relatively unusual increase” in new coronavirus cases. The ministry reported 64 infections in the preceding 48 hours, according to a statement late Thursday, which bucked the declining trend over the past few weeks. The government has allowed most segments of the economy to reopen.

U.K. to Put More Onus on Employers in Furlough Plan (7:10 a.m. NY)

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to pass some of the burden of supporting furloughed workers onto their employers from August, according to a government official. In plans that will be unveiled on Friday, Sunak will ask employers pay 20% of workers’ wages, and cover their national insurance and staff pension costs from August, according to the official.

The announcement comes as the country begins to take steps away from the emergency programs designed to shepherd the economy through the coronavirus pandemic. The government currently is paying 80% of the wages for 8.4 million U.K. jobs and has been credited by the Bank of England with preventing a rapid spike in joblessness in the wake of shutdowns to control the virus.

The question is whether firms are ready to take on payroll costs again. If not, they could start firing workers, leading to a sharp spike in unemployment. Many are in a precarious financial position after weeks of doing little or no business.

Philippines Tweaks Virus Data Reporting After Spike (6:34 a.m. NY)

The Philippines will change how it’s reporting coronavirus infections a day after a record spike in daily cases. New infections will be differentiated from cases whose validation was delayed, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said. Friday’s virus count will be released later tonight, she said.

The record rise of 539 daily cases on Thursday “does not mean that the situation is worsening,” Vergeire said, adding that 109 of these were reported in the past three days. Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte said restrictions in the capital region will be further eased from June 1, allowing the reopening of most businesses and transport including local flights.

Iran Cases Surge (6:15 a.m. NY)

Iran had its highest daily increase in new cases in almost two months, with 2,819 infections reported in 24 hours. The country added 50 more deaths, bringing the total to 146,668 infections and 7,677 fatalities. Earlier in the day, the health ministry said that the number of cases in three southern provinces were on the rise and just entering their peak.

Infection Rates Drop in Belgium and Germany (6 a.m. NY)

Belgian health authorities reported the 7-day average reproduction number, which reflects how fast the disease is spreading, declined to 0.73 in the seven days through May 28 from 0.86 in the prior week. Two-weekly tests on about 1,500 blood samples donated to the Red Cross by healthy volunteers showed that about 4.7% of the population has antibodies, a proportion virtually unchanged since mid-April.

Germany reported 672 new cases in the 24 hours through Friday morning, compared with 324 the previous day, bringing the total to 182,196. Fatalities increased by 42 to 8,470 and the daily death toll has remained below 100 for about two weeks. The reproduction factor fell to 0.61 on Thursday from 0.68, which means 10 infected people are estimated to infect an average of around six others.

Scientists Question Study on Malaria Drugs (5:47 p.m. HK)

Scientists are raising questions about a study that linked antimalarial drugs to increased heart risks and death among Covid-19 patients. The study, published last week in The Lancet medical journal, found high rates of dangerous side effects in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. A group of some 120 researchers signed a letter pointing out inconsistencies, calling on the authors and The Lancet to reveal more details about their analysis.

The letter pointed out 14 major shortcomings in the paper, including that computer code used to analyze the data wasn’t made public, and that no information was included on the medical centers that contributed data. It also said that rates of deaths reported from Africa seemed “unlikely,” that the daily doses purportedly received by some U.S. patients appeared higher than recommended, and that the level of chloroquine use in some continents was “implausible.”

The letter called on the U.S. company holding the data for the study, Chicago-based Surgisphere, to provide greater detail, and for an independent evaluation of the analysis. Surgisphere said it works with top-tier institutions “that have a tertiary care level of practice and provide quality health care that is relatively homogenous around the world. As with most corporations, the access to individual hospital data is strictly governed.”

EU Races to Overcome Banks’ Reluctance to Lend (5:22 p.m. HK)

The European Union is urgently reviewing measures that would help companies and households take advantage of unprecedented relief measures after complaints that banks are reluctant to lend.

Speaking shortly after a meeting with industry groups on the matter, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Brussels was looking at setting a “European benchmark of relief measures, best practices in selected areas which then can be followed by institutions across the EU.”

“We’re talking about weeks, not months, because one thing which business and consumer organizations were especially emphasizing is urgency,” he said in an interview Thursday.

Credit Suisse Sells Time Off to Managers (5:20 p.m. HK)

Credit Suisse Group AG is offering to sell extra time off to top executives and managers based in Switzerland to give them a personal stake in the bank’s cost saving efforts. Switzerland’s second-largest bank is recommending higher ranking employees purchase two additional weeks of vacation this year.

“This will allow managers to make a personal contribution to a responsible approach to costs,” the bank said. Credit Suisse said other employees could also choose to purchase two more weeks of vacation as part of the employee benefits program.

Credit Suisse took provisions of $1 billion to cover the impact of the coronavirus on loans and asset price slump in the first quarter of the year. Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein said that key profit targets and capital levels will be under pressure.

JDE Peet’s Surges on Bet Coffee Will Weather Pandemic (5:13 p.m. HK)

JDE Peet’s BV shares surged after holding Europe’s biggest initial public offering this year, drawing investors counting on the Peet’s Coffee owner to weather the pandemic lockdowns and take on giants like Starbucks Corp.

The coffee giant, carved out of the Reimann family’s investment firm JAB Holding Co., raised 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in an IPO that took just 10 days, condensing what’s usually a four-week process. Coffee consumption has remained resilient during the pandemic, moving from offices and cafes into people’s homes, according to JDE Peet’s, which bills itself as the world’s largest pure-play coffee group.

Euro-Area Inflation Close to Zero (5 p.m. HK)

The euro area’s inflation rate fell to the lowest level in four years, adding to reasons for the European Central Bank to expand monetary stimulus. With prices growing next to nothing and the economy deep in recession, economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the ECB will step up emergency asset purchases next week to rekindle growth.

Washington Reopens in a Win for Trump (4 p.m. HK)

As President Donald Trump urged the states to begin reopening economies shuttered by the pandemic, the nation’s capital stubbornly resisted. Not any more. Starting Friday, Washington finally lifts its stay-at-home order.

The move represents a symbolic victory for Trump who is eager to demonstrate that the country is getting back to normal. But it also poses risks as a resurgence of the virus in Washington, currently one of the worst hot spots in the nation, would be an equally potent symbol of the downside of Trump’s go-fast approach.

“It doesn’t look like they’ve had a big enough decline to justify reopening,” said Robert Bednarczyk, an assistant professor at the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health. “I’m a little confused about the data D.C. is using.”

Italy’s Slump Was Deeper Than Estimated (4 p.m. HK)

Italy’s economy shrank more than initially estimated in the first quarter, reflecting coronavirus restrictions that started to be implemented earlier than in many other countries. Gross domestic product shrank 5.3%, revised from 4.7%, statistics office Istat said. The figures will add to the existing gloom about Italy’s economy, which may shrink at least 10% this year.

Russian Deaths Rise by Record (3:40 p.m. HK)

Russia reported a record 232 deaths over the past day taking total fatalities to 4,374. The government has faced questions about the low fatality rate in the country relative to other nations with high total infections and Moscow’s health department has said the death toll linked to Covid-19 in April was more than twice initial reports once the count was broadened to include cases related to the coronavirus.

Cases continued to stabilize, with the country adding 8,572 new confirmed infections, taking the total to 387,623. The 2.3% increase in cases is slightly below the 2.4% five-day average.

EU Aid Distribution Plan ‘Absurd’: Hungary PM (3:22 p.m. HK)

The European Union’s distribution plan for its 750 billion euro ($825 billion) recovery package is “absurd and perverse,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

“The new distribution system which was presented to us contains an absurd and perverse solution,” Orban told public radio on Friday. “It would grant more funds to the rich than the poor. So what’s the point of the whole thing?”

The EU plan to collectively issue bonds to finance the recovery fund also triggers a “red warning signal,” Orban said, as Hungarian taxpayers would also be on the hook to pay back debt if another EU member fails to do so.

Air Traffic Won’t Recover for at Least 3 Years: S&P (3:19 p.m. HK)

The aviation industry’s recovery from the coronavirus outbreak will be long and slow, with passenger numbers likely to stay below pre-pandemic levels through 2023, according to S&P Global Ratings, which warned of more rating downgrades for airports over the next few months.

Global air passenger numbers will drop as much as 55% this year, a far steeper slump than previously estimated, analysts including Tania Tsoneva and Julyana Yokota wrote in a report dated May 28. Any recovery will depend on factors including how governments ease travel restrictions, people’s willingness to fly again and the extent of economic damage from the outbreak, they said.

Turkish Economy Surged Before Virus Hit (3:10 p.m. HK)

Turkey’s economy clocked one of the fastest expansion rates among peers in the first quarter thanks to a surge in consumption before a lockdown to slow the coronavirus outbreak began to take hold. Gross domestic product rose 4.5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, after gaining 6% in the previous three months. The median of 24 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey was for a 4.9% increase.

The country will open restaurants and beaches and end travel restrictions between cities on June 1, while keeping weekend curfews in some cities for a bit longer. The easing of Turkey’s coronavirus measures, guided by the nation’s top scientists, is designed to restore some measure of mobility for the population of 83 million who’ve been under curfews and lockdowns since March.

Deaths May Be 3 Times Official Tally in Indonesia (2:34 p.m. HK)

Indonesia’s spiraling coronavirus crisis has citizens taking matters into their own hands, with networks of volunteers compiling data that show the death rate in the world’s fourth-most populous nation may be three times higher than what the government says.

Concern that the country’s low testing rate means virus deaths were going unrecorded spurred citizens, health workers and scientists to set up LaporCovid-19 and KawalCOVID19, two open-source data platforms that allow people around Indonesia to report suspected Covid-19 deaths via WhatsApp and Telegram.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com