Some states paused or rolled back their reopenings during the month as the virus continued to rage around the U.S. While the unemployment rate fell in July, small businesses continued to be disproportionately hit by the virus. Yelp Inc. reported in July that more than half of the business closures that were temporary at the beginning of the pandemic are now permanent.
“This summer has been challenging for many small-business owners who are working hard to keep their doors open and remain in business,” Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB chief economist, said in a statement. “There is still plenty of work to be done to get businesses back to pre-crisis numbers.”
Five of the 10 subindexes in the small-business optimism index lost ground in July, and the group’s uncertainty index increased 7 points to 88. An index of those firms expecting better business conditions in the next six months dropped 14 points to a net 25%.
