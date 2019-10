The report adds to signs that the economy is cooling but not yet sliding into recession. Data last week showed the U.S. added fewer jobs than expected in September, while services and manufacturing activity weakened. At the same time, unemployment at a half-century low indicates the labor market remains tight, and the Federal Reserve’s two straight interest-rate cuts should support growth.

AD

AD

Most components in the NFIB index declined. Twenty-two percent of respondents said the next three months is a good time to expand, the lowest since February, and a net 9% said they expect business conditions to be better six months from now, the lowest since January.

The latest survey was based on responses from 603 NFIB members through Sept. 28.

To contact the reporter on this story: William Edwards in Washington at wedwards29@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Scott Lanman at slanman@bloomberg.net, Nasreen Seria

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

AD