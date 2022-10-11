The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
On Small Business

US Small-Business Optimism Improves for a Third Straight Month

By
October 11, 2022 at 9:24 a.m. EDT
HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 16: Lynn Gooden, 44, restocks hair supply in her business, Mothers Hair Beauty Supply, on August 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. “It’s always talk, and the money don’t never reach us. A lot of the funding from the government and organizations gets allocated to staff, it doesn’t necessarily reach us. They always say they got a good message but don’t market it effectively, so it’s really just ear-candy. In the past, the government has said that they put out different funds for programs to help small businesses, but it was hard to find where those programs were and actually apply for them. They may have put funding out, but for us, where do we go to receive the money? Many people don’t have the education and the resources to dig through and truly figure out how at access government funding. When reaching out, we get automated systems and corporations not calling you back,” said Gooden. The Houston Equity Fund has established a new program that will assist minority-owned businesses with funding after it received a $20 million Wells Fargo donation to help combat racial and economic injustice. The fund was set up in response to the murder of George Floyd in 2020, and is set to allocate funds to small, minority businesses to assist with the physical and financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 16: Lynn Gooden, 44, restocks hair supply in her business, Mothers Hair Beauty Supply, on August 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. “It’s always talk, and the money don’t never reach us. A lot of the funding from the government and organizations gets allocated to staff, it doesn’t necessarily reach us. They always say they got a good message but don’t market it effectively, so it’s really just ear-candy. In the past, the government has said that they put out different funds for programs to help small businesses, but it was hard to find where those programs were and actually apply for them. They may have put funding out, but for us, where do we go to receive the money? Many people don’t have the education and the resources to dig through and truly figure out how at access government funding. When reaching out, we get automated systems and corporations not calling you back,” said Gooden. The Houston Equity Fund has established a new program that will assist minority-owned businesses with funding after it received a $20 million Wells Fargo donation to help combat racial and economic injustice. The fund was set up in response to the murder of George Floyd in 2020, and is set to allocate funds to small, minority businesses to assist with the physical and financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Photographer: Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America)

Optimism among US small businesses edged up in September as firms grew less downbeat about the outlook for sales, while a smaller share said they raised prices.

The National Federation of Independent Business overall optimism index rose 0.3 point to 92.1 last month, the group said in a report Tuesday. Five of the gauge’s 10 components increased. Despite rising for a third-straight month, the measure is historically low.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The survey’s inflation metrics continued to ease. The net share of owners raising prices fell 2 percentage points to 51%, the lowest in a year but still well-elevated. Almost a third of owners plan to increase prices in the next three months, the smallest share since January 2021, and labor compensation plans also eased.

Still, 30% of respondents see inflation as the single most important issue impacting small businesses, a slight increase from August. 

Labor remains the next-biggest problem. Owners continued to report difficulty attracting qualified applicants and filling open positions.

“Inflation and worker shortages continue to be the hardest challenges facing small business owners,” NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said in a statement. “Even with these challenges, owners are still seeking opportunities to grow their business in the current period.”

One in 10 owners expects lower real sales in the next three months, the fewest since March. A net 5% of firms said sales fell over the past three months, a slight improvement from a month earlier. 

Some 44% of owners said they expect business conditions to worsen over the next six months, up 2 percentage points from August.

The smallest share of owners since June 2021 reported open positions last month, but at 46% it’s still historically elevated. Firms are mostly struggling to hire in the transportation, manufacturing and construction sectors. The number of respondents planning to hire in the next three months climbed to the highest level since May. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Loading...