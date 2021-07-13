A record 39% of owners, up from 34% the prior month, reported they raised compensation as firms struggled to fill open positions. Some 46% said they were unable to fill vacancies -- more than twice the historical average of 22%, the NFIB said.
Twenty-six percent of businesses are also planning to boost compensation in the next three months.
“Optimism is rising as the economy opens up, yet a record number of employers continue to report that there are few or no qualified applicants for open positions,” Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB chief economist, said in a statement.
The number of owners who reported higher average selling prices rose by 7 percentage points to 47%, the largest share since January 1981. The increases were more frequent in the wholesale, retail and manufacturing industries. About 44% of those surveyed plan to raise prices in coming months, up a point from the prior month.
While the quality of labor is the top concern of business owners, 13% of owners -- an increase of 5 percentage points from a month earlier -- said it was inflation.
