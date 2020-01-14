Key Insights

• Even with the decline last month, the index finished 2019 above the two-year low of 101.2 it posted at the start of last year, indicating small companies remain upbeat about the economy’s prospects.

AD

• The NFIB’s measures of economic expectations and sales expectations both improved in December.

AD

• The report follows a mostly uneventful jobs report that implied economic growth was easing and raised concerns about wage growth stagnation.

Get More

• As reported last week, fewer small businesses said they plan to add to headcounts or boost capital spending.

• The group’s measure of earnings erased all of November’s 10-point gain, according to the report.

To contact the reporter on this story: Max Reyes in New York at mreyes125@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Vince Golle at vgolle@bloomberg.net, Ana Monteiro