Nine out of the 10 subindexes declined in December. As renewed lockdown measures continue to weigh on business activity, sales expectations dropped to minus 4%, the lowest since May. Additionally, a gauge of owners’ outlook for general business conditions fell to the lowest level since April 2016.
“Business restrictions and consumer spending shifts are still firmly in place and will be until the spread of Covid-19 is largely curbed,” Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB chief economist, said in a statement. “The U.S. economy moves into 2021 with many of the same challenges it faced in 2020 but new opportunities and challenges will certainly change the landscape going forward and small businesses will continue to adjust accordingly.”
The share of business owners thinking it’s a good time to expand business decreased 4 percentage points to 8%. Plans to add jobs and make capital expenditures also deteriorated.
