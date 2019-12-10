Key Insights

• The second straight gain follows Friday’s unexpectedly strong November jobs report and is the latest sign the world’s largest economy will avoid a major stumble in the final three months of this year.

• Views on whether it’s a good time for expansion were a big driver of the gain, with that measure rising to the second-highest reading of this year. Hiring plans also gave a boost as 61% of respondents reported hiring or trying to hire, an increase of 1 percentage point, though 53% reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill.

• “Overall, the Main Street economic machine continued to push the economy forward,” NFIB Chief Economist William Dunkelberg and Director of Research and Policy Analysis Holly Wade wrote in the report.

• Plans to increase inventories and sales expectations were the only two categories to post weaker readings. Expected credit conditions were unchanged.

• The improvement lifts NFIB’s measure further above its two-year low of 101.2 in January, and closer to the record 108.8 it reached last year.

--With assistance from Chris Middleton.

