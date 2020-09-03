“The small business labor market is recovering and moving in the right direction,” William Dunkelberg, chief economist at the NFIB, said in a statement. “However, there is still uncertainty and many small businesses are counting on additional financial assistance.”
The poll offers some hope in a labor market where employment more broadly remains well below pre-crisis levels. Even so, lawmakers have been at a standstill in negotiations over legislation to provide further fiscal relief to the unemployed and small business, and the reduction in aid could restrain any job gains.
A net 18% of firms in the NFIB survey said they raised compensation in August, up 3 percentage points from a month earlier, yet well below the 36% share before the onset of Covid-19 and economic shutdowns.
The Labor Department on Friday is projected to report a 1.35 million increase in total payrolls in August and an unemployment rate of 9.8%, according to the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
