While Covid-19 remains a major issue for companies, finding workers is another obstacle. One-third of small business leaders say it’s somewhat or very difficult to fill open jobs, up from 28% in May. The main reasons are workers having care obligations for kids or family members, and a lack of qualified candidates. Nearly a third of respondents also say their employees don’t feel safe coming back to work.
Meanwhile, less than one-fifth of respondents say they will require customers to show proof of vaccination before removing masks in-store. More than half of the smallest businesses say they won’t require proof at all.
