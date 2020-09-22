U.S. Stimulus Gridlock Set to Knock 5 Points Off Fourth-Quarter GDP
By Andrew Husby (Economist) | Bloomberg
September 22, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT
After four rounds of U.S. aid totaling nearly $3 trillion, fiscal stimulus is running out: Bloomberg Economics’ analysis shows that under a no-stimulus baseline scenario through year-end, total income flowing to households will transition from unprecedentedly strong for a recession, to just so-so. That in itself would be enough to subtract 5 percentage points from fourth-quarter gross domestic product compared with a counterfactual scenario that includes an extension of stimulus measures. Funding problems for states and small businesses are poised to add to the drag.