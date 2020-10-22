• The Bank of England talks so much about negative interest rates that it might avoid having to actually use them
• Over half of Europe’s small and medium-sized businesses say they face bankruptcy in the next year if revenues don’t pick up, underscoring the breadth of damage wrought by the Covid-19 crisis
• Among monetary decisions on Thursday, Turkey’s central bank is expected to tighten policy for a second month, Ukraine is set to hold for a fifth month, and easing is back on the table for Israel
• Wildfires in California, drought in Africa, and floods in South East Asia hammer home the looming danger of climate change. Bloomberg Economics has built long-term forecasts of GDP in major economies for different scenarios
• Leaving the European Union was supposed to be the most challenging time for Britain’s chief executive officers. Then came the pandemic. The unprecedented upheaval tested the ability of many companies to keep customers, secure supply chains and recruit and retain workers
• The U.S. economy continued to grow across the country as it recovered from the coronavirus pandemic but the picture was uneven, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve
