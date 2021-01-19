Netflix Inc. surged in after-hours trading as it added more customers than expected. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earlier turned lower even after reporting that profit more than doubled. Bank of America Corp. shares edged higher after its results. General Motors Co. rose to a record after Microsoft Corp. invested in its self-driving car startup.

Investors showed signs of returning to the reflation trade, betting that the incoming U.S. administration will use its legislative firepower to propel economic growth. Still, Janet Yellen encountered early Republican resistance to Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan in her confirmation hearing to become Treasury secretary.

Yellen -- who could be confirmed as soon as Thursday -- said that help for the unemployed and small businesses would provide the “biggest bang for the buck.” She urged lawmakers to “act big” in efforts to rescue an economy battered by the coronavirus. She also said the U.S. is prepared to take on China’s “abusive” trade and economic practices and the Biden administration won’t pursue a weak dollar.

“Yellen is a positive,” said Mohit Kumar, strategist at Jefferies International. “We should have greater co-operation between the Fed and the Treasury, with both the monetary and fiscal policy working together and supportive. This is a good backdrop for risk sentiment.”

Donald Trump is in the final hours of his term, with Biden to be sworn in at noon Wednesday in Washington.

These are some key events coming up in the week ahead:

• Earnings come from companies including Morgan Stanley, Procter & Gamble and Intel.

• Joe Biden takes office as U.S. president on Wednesday.

• Policy decisions are due Wednesday from central banks in Brazil, Malaysia and Canada. The Bank of Japan and the ECB deliver decisions Thursday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

• S&P 500 Index futures rose 0.2% as of 8:01 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge jumped 0.8% on Tuesday.

• Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.2%.

• Hang Seng futures slipped 0.3%.

• Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.1%.

Currencies

• The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.2%.

• The euro bought $1.2128.

• The offshore yuan was at 6.4816 per dollar.

• The yen traded at 103.92 per dollar.

Bonds

• The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at about 1.09%.

Commodities

• West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 0.3% to $53.13 a barrel.

• Gold held at $1,840.60 an ounce.

