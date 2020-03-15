“Additionally, for businesses that would not have sufficient taxes to draw from, Treasury will use its regulatory authority to make advances to small businesses to cover such costs,” Mnuchin said.
President Donald Trump said at a press briefing earlier that the Bill will pass the Senate vote.
