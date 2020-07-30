Hong Kong will relax its dine-in ban and allow breakfast and lunch services at restaurants starting Friday as the policy sparked a growing public outcry. The number of Americans killed by the virus exceeded 150,000 on Wednesday as death tolls surged to records in some of the hardest-hit and most populous states.

AD

AD

Key Developments:

• Global Tracker: Cases exceed 17 million; deaths pass 667,000

• Misery deepens for French ports with pandemic following strikes

• Melbourne is living the cold weather virus surge experts fear

• Virus upsurge threatens South Europe’s tourism revival

• As school looms, what we know about kids and Covid-19

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on coronavirus cases and deaths.

J&J Seeks to Start Phase 3 Vaccine Trial (5:37 p.m. HK)

Johnson & Johnson wants to start Phase 3 Trials of its Covid-19 vaccine in September, the company said in a statement. The drugmaker’s experimental vaccine protected a handful of primates with a single shot in an early study, prompting the company to start trials in humans this month.

AD

AD

A study published in Nature showed that its candidate elicits a strong immune response that protects against infection.

Lloyds Profit Wiped Out; Credit Suisse Beats Estimate (5:24 p.m. HK)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc’s profit was wiped out by a fresh 2.4 billion-pound ($3.1 billion) charge for bad loans in the second quarter as the lender braces for more pain from the pandemic.

A trading rally helped fuel a 24% increase in net income for Credit Suisse Group AG, beating analysts’ estimates.

Astra Gives Shots to Almost 10,000 in U.K. (5:12 p.m. HK)

Almost 10,000 people in the U.K. have been given an experimental vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, a key step toward finding a shot that will help control the pandemic.

AD

AstraZeneca is also well on its way to administering shots to 5,000 volunteers in a late-stage trial in Brazil and may scale up the size of its studies there, Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Subjects are being enrolled in South Africa, and a test in the U.S. is about to begin.

AD

U.K. to Make Changes to Self-Isolation Period (5:00 p.m. HK)

The U.K. lengthened the self-isolation period for coronavirus patients to 10 days from seven as health authorities seek to prevent a renewed surge in cases of the disease.

The change in guidance was issued on Thursday by England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and is effective immediately. It is based on evidence that people can still be infectious 7-9 days after first showing symptoms.

AD

Poland Reports Record Daily Cases (4:55 p.m. HK)

Poland reported 615 new infections, the biggest one-day rise since the pandemic hit the European Union’s biggest eastern economy.

Most cases were reported in the southern regions of coal-rich Silesia and Malopolska, the Health Ministry said Thursday. The overall number of cases reached 45,031, while deaths rose by 15 to 1,709.

AD

Japan Sees Economy Shrinking 4.5% This Fiscal Year (4:51 p.m. HK)

Japan’s government sees its pandemic-hit economy shrinking around 4.5% this fiscal year, according to mid-year projections released Thursday by the Cabinet Office.

Gross domestic product should rebound next fiscal year, growing about 3.4% in price-adjusted terms, it said. Inflation is forecast to remain lackluster, with the overall consumer price index dropping 0.3% in the 12 months through March, before eking out a 0.5% gain the year after.

AD

Oil Trading Bonanza Saves Shell and Total (3:04 p.m. HK)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Total SE were saved from what many feared would be the worst quarter ever for the energy industry, thanks to their mammoth trading operations. Investors had already been warned that the coronavirus pandemic had hammered almost all parts of the energy giants’ businesses -- from forecourts, to upstream, to the long-term value of assets. But that was offset by gains from buying and selling oil, the companies said on Thursday.

AD

Pandemic Hits Europe’s Manufacturers (2:45 p.m. HK)

Europe’s biggest manufacturers reported plunging sales after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered factories. In one of the busiest days for corporate earnings this year, Airbus SE said it will slow production of wide-body jets after burning through an added 4.4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in the second quarter. Safran SA, which builds plane engines, reported a drop in revenue. With its reliance on defense, BAE Systems Plc bucked the downbeat trend in aerospace, reporting better-than-expected sales.

AD

Tokyo Finds 367 New Cases (2:39 p.m. HK)

Thursday’s count was one infection higher than the city’s previous record. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike wants bars and karaoke parlors to limit their hours to 10 p.m. to help stem a recent surge.

Germany Records Most Cases in About 6 Weeks (1:45 p.m. HK)

AD

Germany recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in about six weeks, while the country’s infection rate remained just above the key threshold of 1.0. There were 839 new cases in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, bringing the total to 208,546, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That compares with 595 the previous day and almost 7,000 at the peak of the pandemic in late March.

AD

There were 4 fatalities, increasing the total to 9,135. The rise in cases this week is “very concerning,” Germany’s Robert Koch Institute said in its latest report, warning that a further worsening of the situation must be avoided.

Danish Companies Steer Clear of Aid, Report Says (1:41 p.m. HK)

Danish firms have been reluctant to tap a government aid package that provides funds to cover fixed costs for those hurt by virus-induced lockdown, the Berlingske newspaper reported. So far they have only tapped 3.1 billion kroner ($500 million) of the 65.3 billion kroner allotted, the report said, citing government data.

AD

Hong Kong Relaxes Dine-In Ban (1:36 p.m. HK)

AD

Hong Kong will relax its dine-in ban and allow breakfast and lunch services at restaurants starting Friday, after scenes of senior citizens and construction workers eating meals on pavements sparked a public outcry.

Still, the financial hub reported 145 locally-transmitted cases, a daily record since the pandemic began.

Poland May Again Quarantine Returning Tourists (1:34 p.m. HK)

The Eastern European nation is assessing whether to reintroduce quarantine for tourists returning from abroad, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported, citing government spokesman Piotr Muller. A decision is to be made within two weeks, it said.

Italy Extends Emergency Decree Period (1:31 p.m. HK)

The government extended the duration of the Covid-19 emergency decree to Oct. 15 -- from July 31 -- according to an emailed statement.

AD

Tokyo to Ask Restaurants to Shorten Hours (11:31 a.m. HK)

Tokyo authorities will ask restaurants and karaoke establishments to shorten their operating hours and close no later than 10 p.m. owing to a surge in virus infections, the Nikkei reported, without attribution. The measures will be in place from Aug. 3 to Aug. 31 and the local government is considering giving a 200,000 yen subsidy to businesses that cooperate, it said.

Japan to Allow Some Foreigners’ Return (9:47 a.m. HK)

Japan’s Foreign Ministry announced the new rules under which some of its foreign residents will be allowed to return from abroad. The move follows criticism that the country’s current virus restrictions were separating families and disrupting livelihoods.

The terms stipulate that permanent residents of Japan, spouses of Japanese citizens and some others will be permitted to enter starting Aug. 5. They must provide documentation and proof of a negative Covid-19 test conducted less than 72 hours before travel.

South Korea Has 18 New Cases (9:11 a.m.)

The country, which is battling a new Covid-19 wave after initial success in containing the virus’s spread, reported 18 new infections for a total of 14,269.

Australia Sees Worst Day of Infections (9:10 a.m. HK)

Australia announced a daily case record with its epicenter Victoria logging 723 new cases. State premier Daniel Andrews told reporters there had been 13 more deaths from the virus, bringing Victoria’s total to 105.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, speaking later to reporters in Canberra, called the spike “very concerning.”

The rise came despite a lockdown in Melbourne that was aimed at calming the outbreak. Worries are growing that the city’s weeks old stay-home order will need to be extended further in the southern state, taking a bigger toll on its economy.

China Has 105 New Cases, 96 From Xinjiang (8:58 a.m. HK)

The country reported 102 local coronavirus infections for July 29, the National Health Commission said in a statement, amid its biggest spike in domestic Covid-19 cases in months. Three more cases were imported, it said.

Ninety-six of the new cases were found in Xinjiang, the far west region that has been in the spotlight as China’s treatment of its Muslim Uighur population is criticized globally.

Hanoi Halts Big Gatherings Amid Rise (8:41 a.m. HK)

Vietnam found eight more local cases in the central city of Danang and one in Hanoi, bringing the Southeast Asian nation’s total to 459.

Hanoi halted public gatherings of more than 30 people, as officials in the capital worried that the Danang cluster would spread. Bars were ordered closed and religious and cultural gatherings -- as well as other large events -- suspended, Hanoi’s government said on its website.

Vietnam this weekend reported its first community cases in more than three months in Danang, after having nearly claimed victory over the coronavirus.

Mexico Reports 5,752 New Cases (8:11 a.m. HK)

Mexico reported 5,752 more Covid-19 infections, according to Health Ministry data, as cases continue to surge in Latin America. The country’s death toll rose by 485 to 45,361 -- with Mexico set to overtake the U.K. as the hot spot with the third-highest number of deaths worldwide from the virus.

Victoria to Report Record 723 Cases, Australian Says (7:43 a.m. HK)

Victoria state is set to announce a record 723 new cases of the coronavirus as a lockdown of the city of Melbourne struggles to contain the outbreak, the Australian newspaper reported. The new tally beats the previous record by almost 200, the newspaper said, without citing the source of its information.

Three Most Populous States Report Record Deaths (6 a.m. HK)

California, Texas and Florida each reported record daily increases in deaths from Covid-19 Wednesday, showing the virus’s grim wrath in the most populous states in the U.S.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com