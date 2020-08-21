The data released Friday by the Small Business Administration and Treasury Department cover loans approved between July 6 and the program’s end on Aug. 8 and can be found here. Last month, the agencies had released data for almost 4.9 million loans approved from April 3 through June 30 -- though that release was riddled with errors.

An SBA spokesman did not respond to a message seeking comment Friday night.

The data release comes as negotiations have stalled among Democratic lawmakers and the Trump administration on a stimulus package that could include another round of PPP with the opportunity for small firms hardest hit by the pandemic to get a second loan.

The PPP, the centerpiece of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package enacted in March, allowed small businesses to apply through lenders for a loan of as much as $10 million that could be forgiven if at least 60% of the proceeds are spent on payroll and the firm maintains salaries and headcount. In all, the program has approved about $525 billion in loans.

For example, the previous data contained inaccurate numbers of jobs retained -- sometimes citing “0” or “1” for multi-million-dollar loans. In a statement accompanying Friday night’s release, the agency said it was amending its label for such data from “jobs retained” to “jobs reported” -- to recognize that the number comes from what was reported on borrowers’ applications.

The initial data contained other errors as well, including incorrect loan amounts, loans located in the wrong congressional district and duplicate loans. The SBA had said its data are based on what lenders submitted, and the agency encouraged both lenders and borrowers to report any errors.

The agency said in a release Friday night that the new data were updated to remove loans that were canceled for any reason, and the congressional districts for borrowers were updated. An analysis of the new dataset indicates that more than 52,000 loans have been canceled since the program began.

The SBA had said cancellations could be for a number of reasons, including duplicates and loans that were returned, but the agency hasn’t provided details. About $38.5 billion in loans were canceled as of the end of May, according to a Government Accountability Office report, including by firms that rushed to return loans after a public outcry about larger, publicly-traded companies that took funds.

‘Numbers Are Unacceptable’

Last month’s disclosure of transaction-level data for about $521.5 billion of the program’s lending sparked criticism over some entities that were approved for relief, including firms with ties to President Donald Trump, religious organizations, investment firms and some U.S. units of Chinese companies.

Besides the smallest firms that complained about getting shut out of the program, minority-owned and disadvantaged companies said they were excluded -- at least initially. Minority-owned firms in particular have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and the PPP delivered an outsize number of loans to predominantly White parts of the country in its first two weeks of operation, leaving firms in mostly Hispanic and Black areas to wait until a second tranche of funds was made available, a Bloomberg News analysis showed.

“The pandemic has caused the rate of Black-owned businesses to drop by an astonishing 41% and the rate for Latino-owned businesses by 32%,” U.S. Representative Nydia Velazquez, a New York Democrat who chairs the House Small Business Committee, said at a July 17 hearing. “These numbers are unacceptable and are only going to get worse unless we act now.”

During the past two months, SBA officials pushed to get such firms to apply, including by setting aside $10 billion for community development financial institutions -- which typically deal with smaller firms -- to lend.

In the first batch of data though June 30, smaller loans of less than $150,000 accounted for almost 87% of the total number of loans. For the almost 379,000 loans approved between July 6 and Aug. 8, only about 7,380 were for more than $150,000, or less than 2% of the total.

A tiny slice of the new loans -- less than 0.2% -- were for $1 million or more. The largest portion of these comparatively big-dollar loans were approved for the nursing home industry, which received at least $82 million in the new round, and the home-health industry, which received at least $54 million. The third-largest share went to “elementary and secondary schools,” which received at least $33 million, data show.

While administration officials have credited PPP for supporting 51 million jobs and allowing for unexpected U.S. job growth in May and June, the errors in the “jobs retained” data made it difficult to evaluate the effectiveness of the program.

The SBA has said any discrepancies and the actual number of jobs retained will be reconciled when borrowers apply with lenders to have their loans forgiven. The agency also reserves the right to review any loan and has promised to scrutinize those of more than $2 million.

The Trump administration did not release all the loan data. For loans of more than $150,000, the names of companies were provided with loan amounts in broad ranges. Loans below $150,000 show amounts and other details but no personally identifiable borrower information.

As of Aug. 8, the last day for new applications, the PPP had almost $134 billion in remaining funding, which will be returned to the Treasury unless Congress votes to re-purpose it.

