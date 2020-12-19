Congress plans to combine the virus-related measures with $1.4 trillion in government spending for fiscal year 2021. The deal is expected to include funds for small businesses, stimulus payments for most individuals, supplemental unemployment benefits, support for vaccine distribution and resources for education, child care and housing.

While negotiators agreed to leave out two contentious provisions -- liability protections and direct aid for state and local governments -- more discord emerged in the final details. One of the biggest disputes is over the future of U.S. Federal Reserve emergency lending programs authorized in the last round of stimulus passed in March. House Democrats have a video conference call planned for 12 p.m. Saturday to discuss pandemic response, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Other Developments:

• Republicans Bind Virus Aid to Limit on Fed Lending, Risking Bill

• Congress Approves Stopgap Funding as Virus Relief Talks Continue

• Senate Republicans May Not Extend Federal Eviction Moratorium

Virus Relief Talks Drag on With Sunday Deadline (6 a.m.)

Republicans and Democrats spent much of last week exchanging proposals to resolve their final disagreements over the virus relief package, and leaders of both parties have said they are making progress.

South Dakota Senator John Thune, the chamber’s second-ranking Republican, characterized the negotiation as part of the normal -- but long -- process to write important legislation.

“People are anxious to get this done,“ Thune said Friday. “But it’s just arduous work.”

The biggest dispute Friday was over a provision requested by Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, that would bar the Fed from restarting five emergency lending programs that expire at the end of the year, or create similar ones going forward. Democrats said this was a political act designed to limit the incoming Biden administration’s ability to respond to future crises.

Talks were also hung up on Democratic request to match 100% of Federal Emergency Management Agency payouts for the pandemic, which Republicans warned could be a back door to send $90 billion to states and local governments in the future. There was also a question of whether the deal would need to extend an existing eviction moratorium in addition to providing funds for rental assistance.

Since the relief bill will be attached to regular government spending, both the House and Senate will have to pass the combined package in time for President Donald Trump to sign it into law before midnight Sunday. That’s when the latest temporary funding measure is set to expire.

