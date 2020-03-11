The group of executives pledged to help small businesses and consumers get through any economic damage as the virus continues to spread. They also encouraged the government to support fiscal stimulus policies.

AD

‘Pent-up Demand’

Trump also chimed in, saying “I think you’re going to see a tremendous pent-up demand, which hopefully won’t be in the too distant future.” The president said that he’d make a statement at 9 p.m. Washington time on how he’ll deal with coronavirus, adding that “we don’t need stimulus” if the virus goes away quickly.Still, even as the industry presented a unified sense of calm, fresh evidence emerged that the market tumult was growing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped into a bear market for the first time in 11 years and all but 10 stocks in the S&P 500 index were down in Wednesday trading.

AD

And there are signs that executives see more trouble on the horizon. Corporations -- preparing for the possibility of a drawn out slump -- started to tap funding sources. Private equity giant Blackstone Group Inc. asked companies it controls to draw down their bank credit lines to help prevent liquidity shortfalls. The firm’s CEO, Stephen Schwarzman, was among executives at the meeting with Trump.

AD

‘Great Shape’

“The financial system of the U.S. is in great shape and is prepared to handle this problem,” Schwarzman told the president.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who also attended the meeting with Trump and Wall Street executives, said the president has “quite significant” executive powers to deal with the fallout.

“So they’ll be various proposals he’ll be rolling out quickly on that front,” Mnuchin said.

AD

(Adds Trump’s planned Wednesday night announcement)

--With assistance from Ben Bain.

To contact the reporters on this story: Robert Schmidt in Washington at rschmidt5@bloomberg.net;Elizabeth Dexheimer in Washington at edexheimer@bloomberg.net;Jesse Hamilton in Washington at jhamilton33@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jesse Westbrook at jwestbrook1@bloomberg.net, Gregory Mott