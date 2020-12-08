• The U.S. announced sanctions against 14 members of China’s National People’s Congress as the Trump administration tries to ratchet up pressure on Beijing over its crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong
• In the slow march toward equality over who wields global economic power, 2020 has seen more progress for women storming bastions of hitherto male-only dominance
• Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took another activist turn by appointing a prominent advocate of government spending as the top economic bureaucrat in Canada
• Canadian food prices will increase 3% to 5% next year due to the pandemic, with bakery goods, meat and vegetables bringing the biggest hikes to grocery bills
• Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga doubled down on his bet that promoting domestic travel will ensure the economy stays on a recovery path
