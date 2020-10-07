“We are at the beginning of a multiyear effort to build a stronger, more efficient company for our customers, employees, communities and shareholders,” Ellis said in a statement. “As part of this work, we will have impacts, including job reductions, in nearly all of our functions and business lines, including commercial banking where we have started displacements.”
Wells Fargo, the U.S. banking industry’s largest employer, became the first major lender in the nation to resume job cuts this year after a number of top firms said they would try to offer workers stability during the pandemic. Firms including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have since made targeted reductions.
San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is under heightened pressure to spend less after slashing its dividend and reporting a quarterly loss earlier this year. Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf, who took over in 2019, has repeatedly lamented the firm’s high expenses and pledged to eventually trim at least $10 billion in annual costs. Bloomberg reported in July that cuts would start this year and could reach the tens of thousands in future years.
Wells Fargo is taking a number of actions to get expenses in line with peers and hasn’t yet set targets for total job reductions, Ellis said. The bank expects “to reduce the size of our workforce through a combination of attrition, the elimination of open roles and job displacements,” she said.
