The settlement of the lawsuit, which refers to a “brazen and wide-ranging fraud,” marks the most recent event in a half-decade-long saga for the firm. Problems first emerged in 2016 in the community bank and later multiplied across divisions, leading to billions of dollars in fines and settlements and the resignations of two chief executive officers. Wells Fargo is still subject to an asset cap from the Federal Reserve, limiting its size to its level at the end of 2017.