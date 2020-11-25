“We’re moving towards what could be a precipice unless we get to a Phase 4 deal,” Navarro told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. Americans are hurting and that’s going to impact consumer spending, he said.
“What we need is a bridge, a fiscal bridge to the point where the vaccines kick in and we’re able to get back to a semblance of a regular economy,” he said. “What I see ahead is a chasm -- as all of these programs expire, we struggle with these structural adjustments.”
Navarro later declined to say how large an aid package he believes is needed.
Despite Navarro’s call for action, the White House has largely abandoned earlier efforts to encourage lawmakers to strike a fresh stimulus deal, following months of stalled negotiations.
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.