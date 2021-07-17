Sometimes the less obvious days are the most impactful. Bauer from Jeni’s Ice Cream favors Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, celebrated on the first Saturday in February, over the July 18 national day. The rule-breaking holiday was started in the 1960s by a woman in Rochester, N.Y., as a way to entertain her children during a snowstorm. “We own Ice Cream for Breakfast Day,” says Bauer. That day, Jeni’s stores open early at 8 a.m. Until noon, 100% of the profits are donated to such charities as the social change site DoSomething.org. Jeni’s also typically uses the day to debut a new flavor, such as Everything Bagel.