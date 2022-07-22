WWE’s Vince McMahon Retires Amid Misconduct Allegations

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wrestling promoter Vince McMahon, under investigation by his board for misconduct, announced Friday that he’s retiring. The company will be run by his daughter, Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, and Co-CEO Nick Khan, according to a statement. McMahon, who remains the company’s controlling shareholder, said he’ll continue to support WWE in any way he can.

The 76-year-old World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. executive was being investigated by his board for agreements to pay $12 million over the past 16 years to settle allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. The internal probe was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. McMahon stepped back from his role as chief executive officer in June.

“It’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you,” McMahon said in the statement. “I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success.”

The payments, which were larger than previously known, went to four women formerly affiliated with the company who signed agreements barring them from discussing their relationship with McMahon, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the deals and documents.

The settlements included $7.5 million to a former wrestler who said McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex and then demoted her, the newspaper reported.

Long Run

McMahon remained on top of his world for decades despite multiple controversies. Few entrepreneurs are as closely associated with a single company as McMahon was with WWE.

The barrel-chested entrepreneur was born into the professional wrestling business. His father, Vincent J. McMahon, was a boxing and wrestling promoter, focused mainly in the US Northeast. The younger Vince grew up in North Carolina and didn’t meet his dad until he was 12.

McMahon jumped into the business, though, and ended up buying it from his father in 1982. He upended the regional fiefdoms held by local promoters that had dominated the sport in the past, building a national touring program and putting WWE matches on national TV.

Along the way he developed, or stole from other promoters, new stars like Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. McMahon dabbled in other businesses, including the XFL football league, but mostly stuck to wrestling. He appeared regularly in the ring, announcing matches and cavorting with the wrestlers.

Family Business

It was, and remains, a family business. McMahon’s wife, Linda, who ran the Small Business Administration under President Donald Trump, served as president and CEO for a time. Their son, Shane, was paid $1.3 million as a performer last year, and Stephanie’s husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, is an executive responsible for talent relations.

Still, the company faces challenges, including the departures of wrestlers, weaker TV ratings, the pandemic eating into live events, and competition from an upstart league, All Elite Wrestling.

Perennially mentioned as a takeover target, any sale would entirely be up to McMahon. He owns 92% of the WWE’s Class B common stock, which has 10 votes for every share.

The shares were little changed in extended trading after the announcement. They closed Friday at $66.22 in New York, up 0.6%, and have gained 34% this year.

“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always,” he said.

