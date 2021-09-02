China tightly restricts access to foreign companies in some sectors such as digital services, effectively banning overseas social-networking platforms such as Facebook Inc. from serving consumers in the country. The country has more restrictive policies on services trade than the average seen in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, according to an index compiled by the club of mostly wealthy economies. However, China has strategically opened some sectors in recent years and its services-trade restrictiveness has seen one of the largest declines of any country since 2014, according to the OECD.