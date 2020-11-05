Widespread pandemic lockdowns have hammered the retail stores, restaurants, nail salons and other small businesses that Yelp relies on for advertising revenue. Shares of the company have slumped more than 30% this year, while most other internet stocks have soared.
Thursday’s results suggest that some small businesses are beginning to increase marketing spending again as consumers emerge from lockdowns.
“Yelp’s third quarter results demonstrate our business’s considerable resilience,” said Yelp Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Stoppelman. “We are confident in our ability to return to sustainable growth in the new year while still managing the impacts of the pandemic.”
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.