Travelers walk through Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. As the partial U.S. government shutdown enters a third day, lawmakers have left Washington for the Christmas holiday with no sign of urgency to resolve the fight over President Donald Trump’s demand for border wall money. (Bloomberg)

Amazon has been a boon to small businesses, enabling mom-and-pop sellers to reach millions of consumers. But in the next few months, that could change. Bulk orders by Amazon will dry up for thousands of mostly smaller suppliers as the internet giant cuts costs by focusing wholesale purchasing on major brands. The mom-and-pops will have to sell their wares on Amazon one buyer at a time.

A summer from hell is coming for millions of U.S. airline passengers, thanks to a confluence of events that are making airlines nervous.

Apple, Nike and other U.S. companies that count on China for a major part of their growth have targets on their backs.

Bloomberg created the Tesla Tracker, predicting Model 3 demand following the electric car’s rollout. Now we’re moving to the next stage.

The unwillingness of Exxon Mobil and Chevron to venture beyond their fossil fuel business in the face of global warming will be tested Wednesday when shareholders vote on climate change proposals.

The Supreme Court sidestepped the fight over abortion rights Tuesday, but Noah Feldman writes in Bloomberg Opinion that Associate Justice Clarence Thomas laid the foundation for a war to come.

Bloomberg Businessweek reports on how, in the Middle East, the enemy of your enemy can still be an enemy.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is looking at Bitcoin’s pre-history. On the latest episode of Odd Lots, Bloomberg talks with David Chaum, a crypto pioneer who’s been working on anonymous digital money since the early 1980s. His original vision was a bit different from Bitcoin.

• Vietnam’s economy could soon surpass that of Singapore.

• Angela Merkel’s succession plan may be unraveling.

• How the Fiat-Renault merger came together.

• Google Chrome used to be the underdog. Now it’s the gatekeeper.

• MacKenzie Bezos has decided to take the Warren Buffett pledge.

• Mick Mulvaney moves to speed U.S. workplace deregulation.

• Another total solar eclipse is coming. Here’s how to see it.

The Shrink Next Door, Part 3: Easy Mark. One afternoon in the early 1980s, a longtime employee of Associated Fabrics Corp. in Manhattan saw his boss walk in with a stranger. The visitor roamed the warehouse floor, taking notes. He returned often in the coming days and weeks, communicating only with company’s owner, Marty Markowitz. The employee finally asked the man who he was. “He introduced himself as Isaac Stevens,” the worker said. But Stevens went by another name: Isaac Steven Herschkopf, Markowitz’s psychiatrist.

