Zoom’s projected slowing revenue expansion in the current period highlights investors’ concerns that 2021 won’t be as favorable for the software maker as this year, when the company gained customers forced to work and go to school remotely. Zoom’s stock has jumped sevenfold thus far in 2020, heightening questions about whether the company is overvalued. Wall Street has fawned over the company for its accelerating sales growth, but analysts have raised questions about how long it might last.

In the fiscal third quarter, Zoom said sales increased 367% to $777.2 million from a year earlier. Profit, excluding some items, was 99 cents a share. Analysts projected revenue of $693.4 million and adjusted profit of 75 cents.

Zoom’s stock has become a barometer of the pandemic economy, rising when Covid-19 lockdowns emerge and falling on good news about vaccines. Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan has tried to diversify Zoom’s capabilities for large enterprises, small- and mid-sized businesses and individuals so the company can grow after the coronavirus is controlled and greater numbers of workers return to their offices. The software maker in October announced OnZoom, a platform for hosting paid classes, lessons and charity events. It also debuted Zoom Apps, a way to more tightly integrate Zoom with other applications used during video conferences.

“We remain focused on the communication needs of our customers and communities as they navigate the current environment and adapt to a new world of work from anywhere using Zoom,” Yuan said in the statement.

Zoom said it had 433,700 customers with more than 10 employees at the end of the quarter and 1,289 contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12-month revenue. Both figures topped analysts’ average estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

