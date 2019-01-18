LONDON — It’s an understatement to say that Michael O’Brien is worried about Brexit.
O’Brien is a supervisor at Clarity-The Soap Co., which employs visually impaired adults at a factory in London. O’Brien has a manner so easy it sounds as if he is talking about the weather rather than an issue that bitterly divides British society — the country’s looming departure from the European Union
He says: “(This job) means everything to me. When I came here 4 ½ years ago, I was in a bad way. I got (laid off) from my last job, didn’t think I’d work again. And I came here and it’s given me a lifeline.”
Amid the rancor surrounding Brexit, people across the U.K. are worried about what the impasse means for them and their families.
