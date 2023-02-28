ON24: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.1 million in its fourth quarter. The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 4 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The webcasting and video communications services provider posted revenue of $46.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $58.2 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $190.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, ON24 expects its results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $42 million to $43 million for the fiscal first quarter.

ON24 expects full-year results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to a loss of 1 cent per share, with revenue ranging from $165 million to $170 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONTF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONTF

