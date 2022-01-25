All three nominees are immensely qualified. They have considerable experience wrestling with technical policy questions, and Raskin’s intimate knowledge of the Fed’s workings and the Dodd-Frank Act make her a superb choice to guide the central bank toward an appropriately stricter vision of financial regulation. Importantly, Jefferson and Cook — as the fourth Black man and the first Black woman to serve on the Board of Governors — would at long last make the Fed’s leadership more representative of the country’s racially diverse population.
That said, they would all be joining the Fed at a particularly challenging moment for monetary policy. Inflation is running well above the central bank’s 2% target. Officials currently expect to pilot the economy to a very soft landing, in which inflation returns to 2% over the next two or three years without the unemployment rate rising above 4%. This might be a reasonable benchmark forecast, but worse scenarios are entirely plausible.
Suppose, for example, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation — the core index for personal consumption expenditures — were to stay between 4% and 5% into 2023. This would suggest, to use Chair Jerome Powell’s words, that unduly high inflation had become entrenched. To bring it down, the Fed would have to raise interest rates sharply enough to choke off growth.
Such a sudden tightening could be a brutal job-killer. If the relationship between inflation and unemployment (known as the Phillips curve) remains as it was before Covid, then bringing down inflation by a mere half percentage point would entail a five-percentage-point increase in overall unemployment, and potentially a horrific 10-percentage-point increase in Black unemployment.
Hence, Senators should ask the nominees: Would you be willing to support this kind of job destruction if it seemed necessary to bring inflation back under control? A sharp rise in unemployment could also tilt the outcome of the next presidential election in 2024 away from the incumbent party. So the question might be particularly challenging for those who dread the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House.
I hope the Fed is right, and the economic landing will be soft. But things can easily go wrong, and people need to know how Biden’s nominees intend to respond.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Narayana Kocherlakota is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at the University of Rochester and was president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis from 2009 to 2015.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.