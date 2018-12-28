Passersby are reflected in the window of the Nasdaq MarketSite on July 30 in New York’s Times Square. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

This year is drawing to a close. Finally. So it’s time for my annual ritual of rereading what I’ve written during the year, owning up to mistakes of omission and commission that I haven’t already corrected, and following up on a few things.

We’ll start with the stock market, which was doing fine until early October, with various market indicators reaching all-time highs. Since then, alas, it’s turned into a hairball.

Who’d have thought that money market mutual funds could end up outperforming the four major stock market indicators this year? Not me. But, so far, that’s what’s happening.

The average taxable retail money fund will make something like 1.25 percent this year, according to numbers that I got from Crane Data Money Fund Intelligence. That’s not a huge return, but at least it’s positive. Which makes it a lot better than the nasty negative numbers likely to be posted this year by the Nasdaq composite, the Dow industrials, the S&P 500 and the Wilshire 5000.

I certainly didn’t see this coming. Would that I had.

I mentioned in my Thanksgiving turkeys-of-the-year column that I had nibbled at General Electric stock because the company had made Larry Culp, for whom I have a lot of respect, its chief executive.

Alas, my GE foray is looking turkey-ish, with the stock now well below the $12.40 I paid in October. I made my losses worse by doubling down for tax reasons I won’t bore you with. Gobble, gobble, gobble.

Then there’s another non-brilliant investment move I made, involving Apple.

My wife and I bought our first-ever Apple shares this year because we’ve decided to give our four grandkids an Apple share on their birthdays. After watching Apple rise steadily from the $160 we paid for our initial share in February, I bought four shares in September to lock in the price for next year’s giveaways. My cost: $220 a share. Price when last I looked: about $149. Guess this will hold down my grandkids’ capital gains taxes when they sell.

I believe that journalists should be as skeptical (but not cynical) about highly respected people and programs such as Warren Buffett and Social Security as we are about the likes of Donald Trump.

That’s how I came to write that many of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway employees can’t practice what Buffett (quite properly) preaches about the virtues of low-cost index funds. That’s because many Berkshire subsidiaries don’t offer such funds in their employee retirement plans.

I looked into this after Eli Fried, who helps employers select investments for employees’ retirement plans, emailed me some Berkshire subsidiaries’ documents after reading a less-than-flattering piece I’d written about Buffett.

With help from my colleagues at ProPublica — I’m an editor at large there in addition to being a Washington Post columnist — I rounded up and analyzed reports from about 50 Berkshire subsidiaries’ retirement plans. I was appalled by some of what I found. Because Buffett no longer talks to me, I don’t know if any changes have been made or will be made. If I find out, I’ll let you know.

Then there’s Social Security, a program that I revere but that has not only financial problems I’ve written about for years but also benefit-structure problems. I wrote about them jointly with Gene Steuerle, co-founder of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

Along the way, I read Steuerle’s 2014 book, “Dead Men Ruling: How to Restore Fiscal Freedom and Rescue Our Future.” A depressing work, but well worth reading.

Our article, which like my Buffett piece got help from ProPublica, arose out of a throwaway remark Steuerle and his colleague Howard Gleckman made at a lunch we shared in Washington.

As we were getting up to leave, they mentioned that Trump — whom we assume (but don’t know) is drawing Social Security because he’s more than 70 years old — was probably getting about $15,000 a year of extra retirement benefits because he’s got a kid younger than 18.

I had no idea this oddball benefit existed and thought it was amazing that Trump is getting — sorry, is probably getting — a late-in-life-baby bonus that’s close to the average retiree’s entire Social Security benefit.

Steuerle and I ended up writing about a variety of troubling aspects of Social Security that should be fixed. Someday, maybe they will be.

After hearing from Social Security retirees of modest means who told me they’ve taken in young kids who needed care, I’d like to modify our proposal to eliminate the late-in-life-baby bonus. Let’s means-test it instead, numbers to be determined.

Speaking of Trump, in an April column I quoted my friend Henry Dubroff, founder of the Pacific Coast Business Times in Santa Barbara, Calif., who wondered whether Trump or his company were taking tax deductions for hush-money payments to the likes of Stormy Daniels.

Sure enough, in a recent filing in the Michael Cohen case, the Justice Department said that Trump’s company improperly took deductions for $420,000 it paid Cohen to compensate him for paying off Daniels. Take a bow, Henry.

Will the Internal Revenue Service go after Trump’s company anytime soon? I won’t hold my breath.

My prediction that Toronto would get Amazon’s HQ2 was fun to write — but proved to be totally wrong. You can’t win them all.

Now, a final follow-up to my 2016 column about how AdvisorShares ousted TrimTabs founder Charles Biderman as manager of the AdvisorShares TrimTabs Float Shrink ETF and replaced him with Wilshire Associates to run what was renamed the AdvisorShares Wilshire Buyback ETF, aimed at the same segment as Biderman’s fund. (Buybacks and float shrinks, you see, are essentially identical.)

Biderman — disclosure: He’s a friend — started a new float shrink ETF that did well; Wilshire’s wobbled. In October, AdvisorShares replaced Wilshire with new managers who turned the ETF into a value fund. Score one for Biderman, who declined to comment. As did AdvisorShares.

I wrote at least four times about how unjust I think it is for the 2017 Trumpublican tax bill to limit state and local tax deductions to $10,000 a year, which badly hurts my home state of New Jersey and — not coincidentally — some other blue-leaning states.

I’d hoped to use the plan New Jersey passed with great fanfare to end-run the restriction. (I’ll spare you the details.) Unfortunately, the Jersey plan is dead in the water — at least for now — for reasons I’ll probably discuss next year.

And that will do it for 2018. May you and yours have a happy, healthy and prosperous 2019.