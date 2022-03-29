This is a lightly edited transcription of the first half of the conversation. Listen to the full event here.

Russia

Clara Ferreira Marques: We can’t put ourselves directly in the heads of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin, but their actions certainly suggest what they expected. They appeared to expect a reasonably quick war, possibly just a few days. They expected the collaboration of local people, if not a local welcome, which says a lot about their misunderstanding of the things on the ground in Ukraine.

Even before the invasion, there was excessive optimism about the ability of the Russian army. We know that from the tactics they’ve used and from the absence of a PR campaign — they didn’t prepare the population at home in Russia for anything like the war of attrition that we’re seeing today. In fact, having expected a quick war, Putin is actually facing a number of challenges, including: urban warfare on multiple fronts; an increasingly exhausted fighting force, which may be just two weeks away from complete exhaustion; an economy under severe pressure, though not quite on its knees yet thanks to oil and gas money; signs of hairline cracks among the elites and severe pressure and repression at home on any kind of criticism of his so-called “special military operation.”

There is limited information on Russian deaths in the conflict. Russia’s Ministry of Defense referred to 1,351 killed last week, which is 7 to 15 times less than what NATO is estimating. It’s not surprising that we’re seeing a recalibration from the Russians. There is talk now of focusing on the complete liberation of the Donbas region, which is far from the denazification discourse we were hearing at the start. But we should be wary of taking this as a permanent decision. I certainly would be extremely skeptical having seen what Russia has done, for example, in Chechnya. The other big question is whether there can be a solution with Putin in power. I would separate out three aims: The end of the war, the change of leader and the change of regime. We should be focusing on the first.

Ukraine

Leonid Bershidsky: Nobody in Ukraine, except maybe some people with an unusual gift of foresight, believed there would be a full-scale invasion from all sides. Before this whole thing started, President Zelenskiy was extremely calm and didn’t seem to believe the intelligence the U.S. was passing on concerning an imminent invasion. One reason few people in Kyiv believed something like this would happen is that they all knew how tough the resistance would be and assumed that Putin was also aware it wouldn’t be an easy operation. Apparently, though, Putin thought it would be easy and that Russian troops would meet feeble resistance or none.

While the Ukrainians did not expect anything on this scale to take place, they were also well-prepared to deal with an assault of any force. They had plans to defend specific positions and their mobilization worked extremely well. Pretty much everyone who was expected to join the Territorial Defense Forces did. Very few people tried to avoid being drafted or mobilized.

I don’t think there were any expectations with regards to Western aid. We all heard Zelenskiy making numerous appeals for a no-fly zone and weapons supplies, including war planes and other heavy equipment. He’s called for foreign volunteers to join his war. But I don’t think he expected any of this to work. Ukraine’s base assumption in the event of any war with Russia was that it would stand alone and, in the end, that is the case. The weapons sent by both European and U.S. NATO allies have been extremely effective. The TB2 drones from Turkey have done a lot of damage to the invading army. But, apart from these weapons supplies, there’s no indication that Ukrainians had expected anything else. They were told multiple times by various Western officials, including U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of the other Western nations that nobody would actually join the war to fight alongside them.

U.S. President Joe Biden

Therese Raphael: Joe Biden has clearly traveled some distance over the past month and, to frame that trajectory, it’s helpful to recall where he comes from. Unlike Donald Trump or even Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Biden entered national politics to work on foreign policy questions. He has, for 50 years, been engaged with foreign policy and has direct experience of the Cold War. He is a skeptic of interventions, but he’s not an isolationist — he’s been willing to use what Joseph Nye calls smart power, the combination of hard and soft power, to achieve his aims. All of that forms the backdrop as he goes into this crisis.

His pre-invasion moves showed some prescience and also some deep miscalculation. The decision to release intelligence that Russia planned to invade was smart. It sounded the alarm, helped rally NATO allies and denied Putin an easy false flag operation. There’s been criticism that his response is too feeble, but there has been an enormous flow of military aid going to Ukraine. The U.S. has sent $1.35 billion in weapons and ammunition in the past month, and that compares to probably half that amount since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. There’s the toughest set of sanctions that has been put on any country of Russia’s size and the loans being provided to Ukraine have been compared to the Lend Lease programs in the 1940s.

At the same time, Biden’s been known for his revealing off-script gaffs. There was that key moment before the invasion where he stated that the U.S. would not respond to minor incursions into Ukraine. He said last week, quite disingenuously, that the sanctions were never meant to deter, but his press secretary, his deputy national security advisor and the vice president were all on record saying that the purpose of the sanctions in advance had been to deter and prevent Putin from invading Ukraine. That suggests Biden miscalculated on a number of levels. They might have thought Putin would invade, but maybe that the invasion would be more limited.

What we’ve seen evolve is Biden’s view of what’s at stake. It’s not only Ukraine’s sovereignty, but the lives of its people, the global post-war order with human rights, the unity of the NATO alliance, and even U.S. hegemony and its place in the world. His speech in Poland was straight out of a liberal internationalist textbook. He painted it as a battle between democracy and autocracy, between liberty and repression. He talked about a rules-based order vying against an order that Putin seeks to impose where brute force governs international relations.

Biden possibly sees this as his 9/11 moment — a moment in which America’s place in the world is being defined and the world as we know it is being redefined.

Germany

Andreas Kluth: Before the war started, there was this big question mark about the European Union, and whether Germany in particular would be a good ally. Then, when the war started in this very surprising, maximal way with an invasion from three or four sides, it was as if the Germans woke up from arguably four decades of self-delusion with relation to Russia. For years the political left, especially the Social Democrats, had been pretending that Putin was a puppy dog. Then, suddenly, there’s a real threat. Chancellor Olaf Schultz made a historic speech and, while only the coming years will tell whether it’ll stick, instigated a u-turn in terms of military policy and funding.

The only place where the Germans are holding out on sanctions is Russian gas, which is understandable given their dependence. Short of a total embargo of Russian energy, they’ve turned from doves into hawks almost overnight. That was probably the biggest shift among Western allies in any one country. Germany is now helping to hold together the Alliance rather than becoming its own weakest link.

The U.K.

Paul J. Davies: It’s quite difficult to talk about the U.K. without also reflecting on two big things in the run-up to the invasion. There were huge questions over Boris Johnson’s leadership, with the whole Partygate scandal bubbling away. He was desperately fighting for his job, desperate for distractions and his two main rivals, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, were both burnishing their credentials for potential runs for leadership. At the same time, there were also questions over the amount of Russian money involved in London property, markets and British politics. The Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament had already warned about Russian efforts to infiltrate British politics through donations in the summer of 2020.

In the run-up to the war, the U.K. was doing the right things, Boris Johnson was talking to Zelenskiy in early January offering support and commitment to Ukraine. Liz Truss brought forward some legislation to expand the sanctions regime, saying it would make it easier to target more people and companies linked to the Putin regime.

But while the U.K. was saying it was committed and, ahead of the invasion, joined the U.S. and EU in applying some sanctions, it was seen as rather weak. Those sanctions just hit five banks and three individuals which had all already been sanctioned by the U.S. They even put the wrong address for one of the banks so the sanctions wouldn’t actually even be effective.

After the invasion happened and more oligarchs were hit with sanctions by other countries, the U.K. government was criticized by its own MPs for its failure to respond faster. Ministers defended that by saying U.K. law made the process slower and that they needed to update legislation again. Yet literally a week later, they hit Roman Abramovich and six others with a new wave of sanctions without having done anything, which fits with what I had been told by legal experts beforehand that the U.K. already had all the rules it needed.

When Boris spoke to Putin at the beginning of February, that suggested Britain thought diplomacy was still the way forward and still how they expected this thing to unfold. In terms of how they dealt with sanctions, maybe it’s incompetence, maybe it’s a lack of resourcing or maybe it was just a lack of preparedness because they were really convinced that this would never happen. As a result, the U.K. government is still playing catch-up.

Sanctions

Paul J. Davies: Especially in terms of targeting individuals, the whole idea of sanctions is to target people who may play a direct role in helping to finance Putin’s regime and particularly the invasion of Ukraine. A lot of these individuals are not really billionaires in the way that we think of Bill Gates or Warren Buffett as billionaires — they’re not entrepreneurs with their own money necessarily. Instead, they are people who hold money in trust on behalf of the regime. Sanctions are also meant to be a nuisance and also meant to be visible.

But the bigger picture here is the fact that all of the sanctions we’ve imposed on a country level and elsewhere are designed to continue the energy trade and allow Russia to sell oil, gas and related commodities, production materials and industrial equipment. The Russians are still selling the equivalent of an estimated $900 million-a-day worth of energy into the West. Even though we froze the assets of the Russian Central Bank which are held at other central banks, Russia also has accounts where they can receive money at commercial banks in Russia, such as Gazprombank. From those accounts, they can dispense money out to other banks and companies within Russia and to the extent that they can find willing partners to work with them, they can spend that money in some form in the world in ways that might be helping the war effort. That’s a huge hole in this sanction regime.

