Some years ago, the legal scholar Sanford Levinson proposed a solution: Award every adult 20 or 30 “privilege tickets” that can be used over the course of a lifetime — distributed to friends, business partners, anyone with whom a person might seek to establish a truly confidential relationship. “Should you wish to talk intimately with your local bartender or hairdresser,” Levinson writes, “you would only have to give him one of your privilege tickets.” The court would have little trouble deciding the question of the privilege, because it would apply to anyone who had a ticket. Maybe Holmes and Balwani should have exchanged privilege tickets.