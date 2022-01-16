Yet according to a Rand Corporation analysis, “fewer than half of the U.S. families with firearms and children store firearms locked (either in a locked place or secured with a trigger lock) and separate from ammunition.” About 2.6 million children, by Rand’s count, have access to lethal firepower. In a 2018 study, little more than one third of gun-owning parents who self-reported having a child with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, depression or another mental health condition, said they stored their guns locked and unloaded. The danger to communities is compounded because those same unsecured guns are a boon to criminals; an estimated 380,000 guns are stolen each year.