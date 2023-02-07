OneMain: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — EVANSVILLE, Ind. — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $180 million.
The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $891 million, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $893.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $878 million, or $7.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.54 billion.
