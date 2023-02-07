OneMain: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — EVANSVILLE, Ind. — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $180 million. The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.56 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $891 million, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $893.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $878 million, or $7.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.54 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMF

