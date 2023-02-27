Oneok: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TULSA, Okla. — TULSA, Okla. — Oneok Inc. (OKE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $484.6 million. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of $1.08 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $5.03 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.72 billion, or $3.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.39 billion.

Oneok expects full-year earnings to be $5.03 to $5.69 per share.

